Major spoilers for Solo ahead. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans get an all new look into the Star Wars universe. While a few surprise cameos take place in the prequel to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, none are more shocking than the appearance of Darth Maul towards the end of the movie. The actor who voices Darth Maul in Solo is Sam Witwer, who also voices the Sith assassin in the TV show Star Wars Rebels, as Fansided reports. In the first Star Wars movie that featured Maul, The Phantom Menace, actor Peter Serafinowicz voiced the face-tatted villain, while, according to Fansided, Ray Park actually played the Sith Lord in both movies.

Even though Darth Maul's voice is a creepy aspect to the character, it wasn't exactly the most defining feature of the character since he so rarely spoke in The Phantom Menace. According to Wookiepedia, Darth Maul only actually spoke three lines in the total throughout Episode I. Even in the battle scene in which Darth Maul kills Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) then gets severed in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), the Sith Lord remains silent save for a few grunts.

As you know, the Darth Maul who you saw at the end of The Phantom Menace — grunting before getting sliced at his waist and falling into a seemingly endless pit — is not the Darth Maul you see in Solo. It turned out that Darth Maul ended up living through both the lightsaber blow and the significant fall that followed, and then he spent the next 15 or so years becoming the crime lord that you see at the end of Solo.

Fans have speculated that Solo takes place during the time between Episode III and Episode IV, right in the middle of those two movies' events. It's an exciting time for Solo to be set. While Episode III sees Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) transform from a Jedi Knight into the Sith Lord, Darth Vader, Episode IV then shows Han Solo showing up to help fight for the Rebel Alliance against Darth Vader's Galactic Empire. After Han Solo left Darth Maul's Crimson Dawn, he turned his attention to helping the Rebel Alliance's fight against the Galactic Empire.

In the Rebel Alliance's battles against the Galactic Empire, Obi-Wan (this time played by Alec Guinness) faces Darth Vader and dies in a lightsaber battle — but Obi-Wan's death has always been shrouded in mystery, since the Jedi Master simply disappeared from his own shroud rather than falling to the ground and dying. If you think about the rumors that Obi-Wan Kenobi might soon get his own standalone movie, Darth Maul's appearance in Solo suddenly becomes even more menacing. If Obi-Wan did in fact survive his battle against Darth Vader in Episode IV as some suspect, the standalone Obi-Wan movie could involve Darth Maul tracking the Jedi Master down to kill him for real.

Since Obi-Wan did almost kill Darth Maul in Episode I, it makes sense that the former Sith Lord turned criminal baddie might have it out for the Jedi Master. As the TV show Star Wars Rebels explains it, Darth Maul survived his fall from Episode I by using the Force to slow himself down before landing in a trash pit. He lived off of vermin for a while until he used the Force to form the six robotic legs you see in Solo. It sounds pretty miserable, right? Should an Obi-Wan movie come out in the future, it might not show the Jedi Master's back story like Solo shows Han's, but rather it could catch everyone up with what Obi-Wan did after his battle against Darth Vader.

Should Darth Maul track Obi-Wan Kenobi down in the future remains to be seen. It certainly would be a huge shock if not one but two supposedly dead Star Wars characters came back for a new movie taking place in the original trilogy's time.