Despite opposition from many Republicans, the House of Representatives voted to extend the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) on Thursday, with some new protections for transgender people, survivors of domestic violence, and stalking victims. The National Rifle Association opposed the bill and put pressure on the GOP to vote against it, NPR reported, but it nonetheless passed the House 263 to 158.

According to NPR, 33 Republicans joined all but one of the House Democrats to vote in favor of renewing VAWA. In addition to extending VAWA's original provisions, the new legislation would prevent people convicted of domestic abuse or stalking charges — including dating partners — from purchasing a gun.

The new bill would also expand existing VAWA protections to include transgender survivors of violence. For example, Democrats introduced a new provision to VAWA that would give transgender women the ability to access shelters and serve in prisons based on how they identify.

According to NBC News, VAWA had expired in February, and the new bill to renew it was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Karen Bass — the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus — and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Before the House voted in favor of the bill on Thursday, Bass told her colleagues on the House floor that the VAWA renewal bill was “a direct response to the epic violence against women that plagued our country at that time."

“While we have made significant progress, we still have much to do,” Bass said, per NBC News. “Movements like MeToo, across this country, demand Congress’ attention to better deal with the gaping holes left unfilled in current law around the issues of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault/harassment, and stalking.”

