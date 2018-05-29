Sometimes when a couple breaks up it's for the best... even when it involves two beloved movie stars. While chatting with HarpersBAZAAR.com, Jenna Dewan opened up about splitting from Channing Tatum and how she's coming into her own even more so now. The way she views their breakup, and as devastating as it was for fans, is totally relatable and may even help others reevaluate their lives, too.

"The moves I'm making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough. I was always very happy being a wife," she admitted. However, after awhile, the World of Dance host started to ask serious questions about her life regarding her happiness and her achievements, like, "'Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?'" She explained further, "Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally… so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else's."

And now that she is no longer with Tatum after eight years of marriage, the 37-year-old dancer couldn't be more excited about her future as a single woman and mother. "I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life." She continued, "And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful."

Robin Harper/HarpersBAZAAR.com

It shouldn't be surprising how "hopeful" she feels post-split. Ever since the former duo announced their separation on April 2, they've worked hard to clarify just how "positive" their breakup truly is. Park of their statement announcing their separation read,

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.

And when there were rumors the Magic Mike star's rumored "drinking and flirting" habits, according to The Mirror, affected his marriage, Dewan defended her former husband. A rep for her told The Mirror,

Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true. The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.

The Witches of East End actor echoed to HarpersBAZAAR.com about herself and Tatum, "We’re just getting used to it. We're in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other."

When you end on such good terms, as it Dewan has said they have, it's no wonder she's looking forward to an even better future. "It is a new dawn," she told HarpersBAZAAR.com. "There is a joy and there is a vulnerability to it. But I have a lot of hope for what the new chapter of my life will be."

Even two years ago Dewan knew she wanted more from life than she was already getting. While working in Peru with the non-profit Plant Med, she found a new perspective on life. "All right, let's make your life the best version of your life that it can be," she told the online publication. "Let's think broader. Let's think bigger." She continued, "I expanded, I grew up, I matured. I'm a very ambitious, passionate person. And when an idea comes in, and once you see the light, it's really hard to un-see the light."

That's exactly what she's been doing. Not only does she host and mentor on NBC's World of Dance, she's also actively pursuing acting and dancing roles. In March, it was announced Dewan was cast in Mixtape, a romance musical drama pilot pitched to FOX about a group of contemporary Los Angeles residents. However, it wasn't picked up, but creator Josh Safran tweeted in May he hopes it finds a new home.

Robin Harper/HarpersBAZAAR.com

Whatever the case, Dewan continues to grow, despite the hardship of ending her marriage. She even described the new phase of her life as "a new normal where there is a lot of love".

For anyone who is reassessing their lives or trying to get through a breakup, just look to Dewan, because she's clearly doing something right and already living a brighter life.