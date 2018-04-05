There's no denying this that is an extremely tough breakup to deal with for fans (and surely for the couple themselves), so negative reports are definitely hard to ignore. However, Jenna Dewan is shutting down rumors about Channing Tatum, meaning everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. On Wednesday, The Mirror reported on rumors that the former beloved duo broke up over Tatum's "drinking and flirting" habits, but that so isn't the case, according to Dewan. A rep for the Step Up star released the following statement to The Mirror Thursday:

Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true. The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.

According to sources who spoke with The Mirror, Tatum's drinking and love of partying affected his marriage to Dewan. Of course, a remark the Magic Mike star made in May 2014 to GQ resurfaced. "I probably drink too much, you know," he said at the time. "My wife, that’s what she bought into.… I’m probably a pretty high-functioning, I guess, you know, I would say, alcoholic, I guess."

Clearly, Dewan disagrees with this having anything to do with the split. When a couple goes their separate ways, it's sometimes hard to believe it isn't over negative reasons. But, in Dewan and Tatum's case, they seem to truly be in a good place. Their relationship has evolved and now it's time for them to both move forward — and in a positive way.

The joint statement Dewan and Tatum released announcing their separation is similar to the latest statement from the World of Dance host's rep. From the get-go, it was clear they wanted to make sure their supporters didn't believe "alternative facts". The beginning of their statement read:

First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' ;) So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction.

Again, you can't believe everything you read, unless it's coming straight from Dewan and Tatum.

They also promised all is well between them. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," their statement also read.

It sure doesn't sound like "drinking and flirting" had anything to do with why they separated.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite all of the positive talk, fans still can't cope with the fact that the two dancers who met on Step Up in 2006 aren't together right now. If they can't last, then is true love even real? One person tweeted Thursday, "Still not over Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's divorce. My 2006 Step Up dreams have been shattered." Another person posted Thursday, "Still waiting for Channing and Jenna Tatum to say that their break up is just a April fools joke."

As hard as it is for fans to stomach Tatum and Dewan no longer being a couple, at least they aren't on bad terms. Yes, it's definitely a hard pill to swallow, especially if you've been a fan of them since watching them in Step Up 12 years ago. But, it's important to remember they really do seem like they're still friends, which is all that really matters. Plus, maybe since they're dealing with their breakup in a friendly and loving way it might make make a reconciliation that much easier.