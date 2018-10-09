Oct. 9 marks Bella Hadid's 22nd birthday. And what better way to celebrate the occasion than with a lovely tribute from her superstar boyfriend? As E! News noted, The Weeknd wished Bella Hadid a happy birthday on Instagram with an incredibly personal series of clips and photos. Seeing as though the couple is normally pretty low-key when it comes to social media PDA, the singer's post was definitely a notable move for the adorable twosome.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, didn't just post one or two photos of his girlfriend to celebrate her birthday. Instead, he posted a slew of fun snaps (including some never-before-seen ones) for his followers to see, all of which he captioned, "happy birthday Angel." To start things off, he first posted a video of the couple sharing a kiss in a bar.

Throughout the series, the "Starboy" posted more than a few photos of the couple sharing a smooch. He also posted his fair share of artsy shots. In one photo, The Weeknd and Hadid could be seen in a stunning art exhibit and in another, the singer is pictured holding his girlfriend's hand as she lounges in a bathtub filled with rose petals.

Not only was the series of photos he posted incredibly romantic and sweet, but they were also a big deal because of the couple's typically private nature. For instance, they only recently became Instagram official again back in July, per Harper's Bazaar, and neither the model or the singer posts many photos of their significant other on the social media site. So, it was definitely cool to see the couple's fun side come out in these special, birthday tribute photos.

As you might recall, Hadid and The Weeknd recently rekindled their relationship. Back in April, they were reportedly seen kissing at Coachella, according to a People report. Although, the supermodel later denied that it was her with a cheeky Instagram comment on an E! News post that also reported the story saying, "it wasn't me," along with a detective emoji.

However, following that report, the two were spotted out on multiple occasions. They were both seen in Tokyo back in July, per E! News. As previously mentioned, it was during this trip that the duo went Instagram official, as The Weeknd posted a video of Hadid enjoying a performance at the Robot Bar in the Japanese capital.

Harry How/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was originally rumored that the pair's relationship turned romantic sometime in April 2015. The romance rumors wouldn't exactly be confirmed until Hadid and The Weeknd attended New York Fashion Week in September 2015 when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand together. They later made their red carpet debut together at the Grammy's in February 2016. While the couple had an on-again, off-again thing going for some time, they officially called it quits in November 2016. Of course, it's obvious that they've since rekindled things in a pretty major way.

While neither has commented publicly on the state of their relationship as of late, it's pretty clear based on The Weeknd's birthday tribute to Hadid that they're back on and going strong.