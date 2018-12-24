It's Christmas Eve. Hopefully, you are dunzo with your holiday shopping. Even so, you can still save some cash and pick up some items for yourself or someone else you will be seeing after the holidays are over and done with. The week's best beauty sales are also perfect for cashing in those gift cards you may have received as a present. If you happened to get some cold, hard cash as a gift during the holidays, there are plenty of products on which to spend it — RN!

The shopping cycle of deals, discounts, steals, and savings never ends, especially in the coming days.

There are several ace eyeshadow palettes offered on deal this week — from Too Faced to Urban Decay. You can never go wrong by scooping up eyeshadow collections from either brand. Both are known for their concepts and the quality of their formulas. There's also a universally wearable Bobbi Brown palette on which you can't snooze.

Also, indie brand Sugar Pill Cosmetics has marked its Twin Star makeup collection down to less than $40. It's the cutest thing you will see all week — legit.

Lip sets from BUXOM, Kylie Cosmetics, and BECCA x Chrissy Teigen are also discounted. Ultimately, you get more bang for your buck.

Oh, and wait 'til you see the millennial pink face brush set from Luxie that's less than $25. The tools are TDF — to die for.

Below are the 10 best beauty sales happening this week.

1. BECCA Glow Essentials Duo

BECCA Glow Essentials Duo $78 $42.96 QVC BECCA's best-selling primers, highlighter, and lip gloss are sold in a travel-friendly set. The First Light Priming Filter offers natural-looking skin, while the Backlight Priming Filter blurs imperfections and impart glow. The Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter melts into skin and adds even more dewiness while Glow Gloss mixes pigment and shine. At just $43, you gotta grab this. You get eight products total as there are two kits. Buy on QVC

2. Too Faced Then & Now Eyeshadow Palette

Too Faced Then & Now Eyeshadow Palette $59 $29.50 Sephora Too Faced celebrated its 20th anniversary with this palette featuring classic, throwback, and original shades along with their modern counterpart versions. The limited edition set is the perfect hybrid of the past and present. It's half off, too. That makes it "must own." If you are a huge fan of Too Faced or are a beauty collector, don't let this palette pass you by. Buy on Sephora

3. Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette

Elements Eyeshadow Palette $52 $26 Urban Decay UD's Elements palette, featuring 19 new shades, is inspired by, well, the elements. That's Air, Earth, Fire, and Water. It's marked down to $26 from $52, so it's half-priced. There are lots of shades and so much sparkle in a circular shape that'll look cute stored on your vanity. It's also Urban Decay so you can't go wrong when throwing down loot cakes on one of its palettes. Buy on Urban Decay

4. Kylie Cosmetics Sorta Sweet Lip Trio

Sorta Sweet Lip Trio $48 $36 Kylie Cosmetics The Kylie Cosmetics Sorta Sweet Lip Trio is marked down to $36 from $48. That shakes out to $12 per tube of lip goodness. It includes the Maliboo Liquid Lipstick (cool-toned nude), the Glitz Super Glitter Gloss (shimmering peach gold), and Boy Bye Velvet liquid lipstick (pinky mauve). You can wear them layered or a la carte. Never have a bare-lipped day, thanks to this set. Buy on Kylie Cosmetics

5. Sugar Pill Little Twin Stars Makeup Collection

Little Twin Stars Makeup Collection $79 $39.50 Sugar Pill How adorbs. The collection includes a six-color eyeshadow palette, a sparkling liquid lip color duo, and an exclusive makeup bag not available on its own. You also get the collectible keepsake box, which you can repurpose as storage for your valuables or secret stash. If you've not yet tried this indie beauty brand, this is the set to start with — especially since it's on deal. Buy on Sugar Pill

6. BUXOM Party All Night Lip Set

Party All Night Lip Set $49 $34 BUXOM Grab a pencil and do the math. This 12-piece collection of the brand's best-selling lippies — four liners and eight lip glosses — is a $125 value sold for $49. It's now marked down to $34. That equals lip awesome-ness. You can add all of these shades into rotation and rock a different lip look on the daily. Buy on BUXOM

7. Bobbi Brown Infra-Red Eyeshadow Palette

8. Ciate Patent Pout Lip Lacquer

Patent Pout Lip Lacquer $9 $5 Ciate Super pigmented lipstick with a gloss-like shine? For just $5? Oh, there's no way you can't scoop up a tube or 3. Several shades are on sale. Go ahead and pick up a few. Your lips will thank you. Plus, these lippies are an excellent intro to this indie brand which was previously known for its nail offerings. Buy on Ciate

9. BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Lip Icing Glow Gloss Kit

10. Luxie Face Complexion Set

Luxie Face Complexion Set $35 $24.50 Nordstrom Luxie's prestige brushes are beautiful and fully functional. The millennial pink handles are super pretty, while the black and white ombre hairs are soft and effectively apply products. The four-piece set is $24.50; that's 30 percent off the usual $35 price tag. It's a $60 value so it's a worthwhile deal. It doesn't matter how much you spend on product. You have to have the proper tools. These are exactly that. Buy on Nordstrom

Stay tuned for more of the best beauty sales next week since they change and update on the reg.