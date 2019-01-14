The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $12 MAC Lippies & $38 Fenty Palettes

A good beauty sale never sleeps nor does it fly under the radar. Said sale never slips past an eagle-eyed or smoky-eyed makeupista, either. The week's best beauty sales are once again stacked. Like to the rafters.

There are some excellent brand-specific sales that may very well introduce you to new products that will become a part of your permanent rotation or to your new fave cosmetics company. If you are down to try new things, this week's rundown is full of suggestions from brands whose names might not be instantly familiar to you — yet! But trust us — they are worth trying out, especially when discounted.

There are plenty of items marked down at your fave retailers like Ulta, Sephora, QVC, and Riley Rose.

As always, the true irony is that you can go broke by saving money. There are plenty of sales. You'll want to grab a bunch of stuff. Rather than make a difficult choice between several products, you can just gab them all.

Brush beauty brand Artis is offering a whopping 25 percent of its holiday gift sets via its site through Tuesday, Jan 15. While the holidays are over, the tools are timeless and invite daily use.

The savings are excellent so check out what the brand has to offer. There is only one more day to shop so don't delay.

Go forth and shop. Treat yourself and your makeup bag.

1. Artis The Starter Kit

The Starter Kit $60 $45 Artis The six-piece kit is designed for everyone — pros, veteran makeup lovers, neophytes, and travelers. The Oval 6 foundation brush and the Circle 1R brush, which can be used for lips or eyes, is included, as are accessories, like the travel case, brush cleansing wipes, and the Essential Cleaning Pad. Buy on Artis

2. Artis The BrushCraft Essentials

The BrushCraft Essentials $120 $90 Artis Build your artisan brush kit with this set, which is less than $100. It includes five brushes, a case, and a cleaner. You can spend buckets of cash on your products, sure. But if you skimp on your tools, you won't get the most out of your cosmetics. This kit is 25 percent off and is practically a steal. Buy on Artis

3. Julep 12-Piece Nail Polish Intention Collection

Julep 12-Piece Nail Polish Intention Collection $59 $53.90 QVC This premium polish collection includes every color over the rainbow. Creme, shimmer, and holographic textures are all here. You can have fun with your at-home manis and pedis. The set is just $54. So each lacquer shade shakes out to less than $5 a pop. Go ahead and host a pedi party with your pals. Buy on QVC

4. I Woke Up Like This Hydrating Balance Rose Mist

5. Riley Rose Zombie Pack Mask Set

Zombie Pack Mask Set $25 $14 Riley Rose Your skin needs extra moisture this winter and will benefit from this 8-pack of mask kits that smooth, firm, and brighten. Sheet masks may be the most 'Grammable trend. But when it's cold, snowy, and you're nesting in the house, make the most of your time and do an at-home spa treatment. Buy on Riley Rose

6. LA Splash Velvetmatte Liquid Lipstick

7. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlight Palette

8. Fenty Beauty Match Stix By The Dozen Set

9. Real Techniques x Ulta BOGO

Real Techniques BOGO Ulta From now through Jan. 26, Ulta is having a BOGO sale on Real Techniques brushes and sponges. The brand has the best, most functional sets and singles. Therefore, if you are looking to revamp your brush wardrobe, this sale has everything you need. Buy more, save more. Buy on Ulta

10. Tarte Lashy & Flashy Lash Curler

Lashy & Flashy Eyelash Curler $20 $16 Tarte Lash curling need not be boring since it's such an important, finishing touch to your morning eye makeup routine. Tarte's golden, limited edition curler with the pineapple handle is too cute to pass up. It comes with a mini mascara, too. At just $16, you can't beat this deal. Buy on Tarte

11. Tarte Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer

12. MAC Shiny Pretty Things Lipstick

Shiny Pretty Things Lipstick $19.50 $11.70 MAC MAC is still clearing out its holiday offerings and the "Goodbyes" vertical on its site is stocked with so much awesome. We recommend grabbing this matte and metallic true red in silver packaging for less than $12. Your lips will be chic AF. Buy on MAC

There are so many products to pick up this week on deep discount so don't snooze.