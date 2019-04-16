The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include 20% Off Benefit Eye Palettes & $7 Sephora Bronzers

It's that time again. There are a bunch of brand new beauty sales to sort through and spend your money on. Why pay full price when you don't have to? The week's best beauty sales are full of products that will help get you ready for and carry you deep into the upcoming summer season.

You deserve to treat yourself to some discounted and darling makeup, skin, and hair care items. You aren't sacrificing quality by saving cash, either. These deals are pretty ace and include an everyday neutrals eye palette from a prestige brand with absolutely no gimmicks, as well as brightly colored and sweetly scented lip glosses from affordable faves. There are plenty of other products with slashed prices that you won't be able to resist.

More on trend products from Sephora's in-house Sephora Collection brand are marked down to $15 and under again this week. Each of these items will go the distance without depleting your financial reserves. The collection really is the retailer's secret weapon. Also, Ulta's Buy More, Save More Promotion is constantly evolving and updating. New participating brands include Sun Bum, OPI, and Buxom. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty is also offering its Classic Blossom Bundle on a deal. Lastly, Glow Recipe, the K-beauty digital marketplace, is having a fantastic sitewide sale.

Below are the 12 of the best beauty sales and discounts that are too good not to take advantage of.

1. Benefit Vanity Flare Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Benefit Vanity Flare Nude Eyeshadow Palette $34 $27.20 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

The 12-pan, Benefit Vanity Flare eyeshadow palette is currently 20% off at Nordstrom. At less than $30, it's a total steal. You'll reach for these satin and shimmer shades daily and they will assist you with creating a subtle and office-ready look or a smoldering and smoky date night style.

2. MAC Oh Sweetie Lip Colour

MAC Oh Sweetie Lip Colour $17.50 $10.50 MAC Buy At MAC

The limited edition, bakery-scented lip glosses with a mousse-like texture are marked down to just $10.50 on the MAC site. There are three poppin' shades available — Key Lime Trifle, Banana Muffins, and Wild Berry Frosting. These are too delicious to miss.

3. Milk Makeup Blur Spray

Milk Makeup Blur Spray $28 $14 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Milk's mattifying spray, which sets makeup, refreshes skin, and erases pores, is marked down from $28 to just $14. It's the finishing touch on your morning makeup routine and is perfect for mid-day misting.

4. Sephora Collection Rouge Matte Lipstick

Sephora Collection Rouge Matte Lipstick $12.50 $7 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The matte lippies from Sephora's in-house brand are just divine. The color payoff is primo, the texture is creamy and won't dry out lips, and the shade range is adventurous. At just $7.50 a tube, you can't pass up this sort of glam.

5. KKW Beauty Classic Blossom Bundle

KKW Beauty Classic Blossom Bundle $279 $260 KKW Beauty Buy At KKW Beauty

You save nearly $20 on $279 worth of product from KKW's Classic Blossom Collection. There's a palette, three blushes, eight crème lipsticks, and three lip liners. If you love the look of pink-toned makeup, this bundle is all you.

6. Sephora Mixology Hot & Spicy Eyeshadow Palette

Sephora Collection Mixology Hot & Spicy Eyeshadow Palette $34 $15 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The Hot & Spicy palette boasts nine matte and nine shimmer shadows grouped by color stories for foolproof smoky eyes. There are six color combinations so you can mix, match, and create a custom looks.

7. Sephora Collection I Heart Cushion Bronzer

Sephora Collection I Heart Cushion Bronzer $16 $7 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Summer is coming so it's time to start working on your faux tan and sun-kissed skin glow via product. Sephora's cushion sponge compact features a liquid bronzer that comes in Light/Medium and Medium/Tan. You can dip your fingers or tap the sponge into the product and proceed to buff, dab, and blend for a beautiful faux glow that looks natural.

8. Sun Bum Buy One, Get One 40% Off

Sun Bum Buy One, Get One 40% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

From now through April 20, you can buy one Sun Bum product and get another for 40 percent off at Ulta. The brand offers lots of hair products ripe for summer, such as the Texturizing Sea Spray or Anti-Frizz Oil Mist. Both will keep hair healthy and in tip top, bedhead shape during beach season.

9. Beauty Bakerie Glistened So Icy Illuminator

Beauty Bakerie Glistened So Icy Illuminator $36 $25.20 Riley Rose Buy At Riley Rose

The powder illuminator is marked down from $36 to $25.20 at Riley Rose. Grab a fluffy brush and sweep it over cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, or the Cupid's bow for some seriously unstoppable and summer-ready shimmer.

10. Smashbox Always On Ablaze Metallic Matte Liquid Lipstick

Smashbox Always On Ablaze Metallic Matte Liquid Lipstick $24 $12 Smashbox Buy At Smashbox

Smashbox's metallic mattes are half price via the brand's site. You can grab Burning Love (blue burgundy), Hot Damn (dark coral), and Blow Torch (burnt orange). You can go totally bare-faced and wear only one of these chrome finish shades on your pucker and still look totally glamorous.

11. ColourPop My Little Pony Makeup Bag

ColourPop My Little Pony Makeup Bag $18 $7.20 ColourPop Buy At ColourPop

You can always use another travel makeup bag for essentials, like this adorable, lilac My Little Pony pouch, complete with a charm, from ColourPop. It's an excellent option for weekend travel and deep into festival season.

12. Glow Recipe 20% Off Sitewide

Glow Recipe 20% Sitewide Glow Recipe Buy At Glow Recipe

K-beauty retailer Glow Recipe is having a sitewide sale during tax time where almost everything is 20% off. If you've been wanting to try some of their skin care treats and/or regimens, now is the time to do so. The sale requires the GLOWING20 promo code at checkout. Exceptions include Glow Recipe Skincare, Sweet Chef, and K-Beauty Routine Kits. Additional products are offered at 40 percent off and do not require the checkout code. Be sure and read the fine print when shopping this sale, which ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 16.

The best thing about these sales is that you can select multiple items and still won't blow your entire budget for the month. Happy shopping.