Typically, Selena Gomez shows up on the red carpet with a gorgeous, neutral-toned lip color.

Every once in a while, however, the Emilia Pérez actor chooses to embrace her sultry side by replacing her go-to lippie with a stunning red hue — and she did just that at the 2024 IndieWire Honors event in Los Angeles.

Her makeup look will definitely be going on my holiday beauty mood board.

Selena Gomez’s Vampy Red Lips

On Dec. 5, Gomez attended the award ceremony in a sharp black blazer and a tailored, floor-length black skirt to match. Her makeup artist — Hung Vanngo — took things to the next level with her bold glamour, which was a welcome contrast to her more subdued corpcore ’fit.

The “Love On” singer’s brows were sharp and beautifully defined, while her soft cat eye created an elongated, siren-esque vibe. Her cheeks were subtly flushed in a warm-toned coral-red hue, though her red ombré lips truly took center stage.

Vanngo used three Rare Beauty essentials to create her inspo-worthy lip combination.

To create depth and dimension, the makeup pro used the Kind Words Lip Liner in Strong, a dark chocolatey shade, along with the true red Devoted. He then filled in her lips with the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Devoted. The end result? A bold, vampy pout perfect for any holiday party.

Her Sultry & Sleek Flipped Bob

Renato Campora, Gomez’s hairstylist for the affair, created a super-sleek hairdo to complement the “office siren” outfit and sultry makeup.

Starting with a distinct middle part, Campora smoothed out Gomez’s espresso-hued strands, tucking them neatly behind both ears. Her tresses featured ultra-glossy, almost wet-looking shine. Campora finished off the ’do by flipping out her ends for a retro flair.

Gomez has rocked the on-trend “flipped bob” before, though previously with a deep side part and a more dramatic flip. The hairstyle is having a moment, as other A-listers to rock the ’90s-inspired trend include Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, and more.

Gomez can truly do no wrong.