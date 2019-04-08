It's a brand new week, and with it, comes a fresh slew of sales on hair, skin, and makeup products. The week's best beauty sales run the gamut from sitewide discounts from a favorite prestige brand to discounted items at Sephora or a brand's own site. There is something for everyone — whether you use at least a dozen products in your daily routine or if you are a minimalist who rocks a total of three cosmetics when getting ready to "face" the day.

IT Cosmetics' Friends & Family Sale kicks off on April 9 and runs for a week. The brand is offering a 20 percent discount on all orders over $30, as well free eyeshadow palette with all orders over $50. The brand is known for its brushes, face creams, and foundations, so this sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on favorites or take a chance on something new.

Tarte's new Sugar Rush diffusion line is part of Ulta's "Buy More, Save More" promotion. From now through April of next year, you can buy minis of five products for just $25.

Several Living Proof hair products marked down on Sephora's site if you want to get your mane in tip-top shape for summer. Also, a beloved but discontinued Urban Decay palette is back on sale on the brand's site. You'll want to grab it before it's really gone for good.

Below are the 11 best beauty sales this week.

1. Urban Decay Naked Smoky Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Naked Smoky Eyeshadow Palette $54 $27 Urban Decay Buy At Urban Decay

This fan favorite, featuring 12 pans of coordinated colors to craft all sorts of brown, black, and gray smoky eye looks, has long been discontinued. You can still scoop it up on the Urban Decay site for less than $30. The palette will last forever, even if this sale and its availability doesn't.

2. Living Proof Prime Forming Paste

Living Proof Forming Paste $26 $13 Sephora Buy At Sephora

If you have short hair that you like to fashion into all sorts of styles, this half-price molding paste will assist with the task. It shapes strands and works with most textures and types — from straight, wavy, and curly to medium and thick.

3. Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye

Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye $14 $7 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The smoky eye will never go out of style. That's why there are so many tools, products, formulas, and textures on the market designed for creating the quintessential sooty eye look. Sephora's in-house brand offers the Easy Smoky Eye crayon, which features a jumbo eyeshadow on one end and a smudger brush on the other. The sticks come in three shades (Smoldering Brown, Mystic Brown, and Midnight Blue) that are on sale for just $7.

4. Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème $28 $16 Sephora Buy At Sephora

These full coverage Marc Jacobs liquid lippies come in several nude tones and they are currently marked down to $16 from their usual $28 price tag. The formula is hydrating and doesn't cake, crack, or dry out your lips. The product's high performance and 40 percent off discount mean you'll want to act quickly since some shades have already sold out.

5. IT Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale

IT Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale IT Cosmetics Buy At IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale is finally here and dang it's good. The promotion runs from April 9 through April 14 and offers 20 percent off any order over $30 with the FRIENDS19 code. Customers will also get a free Superhero Eyeshadow Palette in either the Day or Night color story with any $50 order. You can try something from the brand's skin care selection, like the ace Confidence In a Cream moisturizer, or from its range of foundations and concealers. You can also stock up on IT's plush, artisan-like brushes.

6. Tarte Sugar Rush 5 For $25

Tarte Sugar Rush 5 For $25 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Here's an excellent reason to try Tarte's new Sugar Rush line. You can grab minis of the brand's Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter, Sugar Coat Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Sugar Spritz Body Spray, and beyond as part of Ulta's "Buy More, Save More" promotion. You will look, smell, and travel beautifully when you bring home this five for $25 haul.

7. Skinn Cosmetics PEP40 2-Piece Peptide Skincare Set

Skinn Cosmetics PEP40 2-Piece Peptide Skincare Set $127 $69 HSN Buy at HSN

Now is as good a time as any to start taking good care of your skin. Skinn Cosmetics' two-piece set helps improve the look of skin and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The duo is just $69 at HSN right now. It's usually $127 so the savings are incredible.

8. Elizabeth & James Nirvana Rose Dry Shampoo

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Rose Dry Shampoo $14 $11 Sephora Buy At Sephora

It's totally acceptable to love and use dry shampoo for its fragrance and its freshening powers. Elizabeth and James' Nirvana Rose version is on sale for $11. It absorbs oil, adds texture and body, carries your locks through to the next wash, and adds a spicy, rosy scent to strands.

9. Kylie Cosmetics Highlighter Bundle

Kylie Cosmetics Highlighter Bundle $120 $110 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

Get ready to glow up with the Kylie Cosmetics Highlighter bundle. It's marked down from $120 to $110 for six pressed powder glow getters. The set includes Cheers Darling (champagne gold), Quartz (icy gold), Dreamin Of Diamonds (bright yellow gold), Ice Me Out (icy champagne), Queen Drip (peachy gold), and Princess Please (icy pale pink). Since the "Kylighters" are usually $20 per compact, you save about $2 a pop.

10. BECCA Ombre Rouge Eyeshadow Palette

BECCA Ombre Rouge Eyeshadow Palette $40 $20 BECCA Buy At BECCA

BECCA's Ombre Rouge palette is a totable and velvety neutrals collection that will travel well and is half-price at $20. The five-pan palette allows the user to create endless subtle or dramatic eye looks and can take you from the office to after-dinner drinks, too.

11. Cake Beauty Delectable Unscented Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream

Cake Beauty Delectable Unscented Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream $10 $5 Cake Beauty Buy At Cake Beauty

Cake's rich hand cream will hydrate dry, cracked skin and cuticles. The lotion is on sale for only $5 so why not grab a tube (or two) and proceed to slather it on your digits and beyond?

This week's beauty sales will allow you to replenish your makeup bag and update beauty routine without blowing your budget.