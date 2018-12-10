The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $24 Anastasia Beverly Hills Lipstick Sets & $2 NYX Eyeshadows

It's that time to refresh your beauty bag while spending a minimum of cash. The week's best beauty sales are compiled right here, right now, and are for the taking. This rundown is our concerted effort to save you some loot cakes and expose you to some killer products on deal. Whether you are seeking to revamp or restock your own beauty stash or whether you are eyeballs-deep in the holiday shopping season and ISO of gifts for others, these sales should spark your interest without draining your bank account.

You can grab discounted items via mega and multi-brand retailers like QVC and Sephora — or you can grab sale items directly from a brand's site if you wish. Bonus tip: The latter is usually where some of the best sales are hidden. You might have to poke around a little, but it'll be time well spent. That said, you actually don't have to do any research at all. Let us do the work for us and then check back every Monday for the latest and greatest.

This week, there's a Kat Von D lipstick set you simply cannot pass up. There's also the cutest K-Beauty double-cleansing set on discount. Luxe blushes from Too Faced's Peaches & Cream Collection are marked down. They blend like a dream and smell divine, so there's that. Anastasia Beverly Hills' to-die-for matte lipsticks come in a killer set that shakes out to $4 per tube, while the most adorbs Tarte makeup brushes are half-off. Oh, and the $2 NYX eyeshadows deserve your attention.

See below for 12 of the week's best sales. Happy shopping.

1. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Rosy Tone

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Rosy Tone $48 $43.68 QVC The millennial pink moisturizer is exclusive to QVC and is less than $45. The rosy-toned cream will add a gorgeous glow and hydrate skin. Grab one for you and one for the skin care enthusiast in your life. You will banish dry, dull skin for good once you dive into a jar and slather it on your face, neck, and decolletage. Buy on QVC

2. Kat Von D Best of Nudes Mini Studded Kiss Lipstick Set

3. Stila Stay All Day Beauty Balm

4. TonyMoly Peach Punch Double Cleanse Set

5. Dose of Colors Far From Basic Set

6. Too Faced Peach My Cheeks Melting Powder Blush

7. Cake & Bake Sponge Set

8. Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set

Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set $44 $25 Tarte Too. Much. Cuteness. This flamingo and pineapple-inspired brush set with pink hairs is adorbs. The gold construction is chic and sophisticated. The five-piece face set is marked down to $25 from $44. The set is valued at $136. So, yeah, the math shakes out to savings, savings, and more savings. Buy on Tarte

9. Benefit Cake POPS! Set

10. ABH Mini Lipstick Set

11. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation Essentials

12. NYX Love in Rio Eyeshadow Palettes

NYX Love in Rio Eyeshadow Palette $6 $1.80 NYX NYX products are always high quality while being low-priced. The Love in Rio eyeshadow trios are expertly coordinated, totable, and can be turned up or down for day or night wear. They were originally $6 a piece but are now discounted to just $2. That's a steal on which you cannot snooze. Buy on NYX

Go ahead and whip out that wallet.