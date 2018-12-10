The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $24 Anastasia Beverly Hills Lipstick Sets & $2 NYX Eyeshadows
It's that time to refresh your beauty bag while spending a minimum of cash. The week's best beauty sales are compiled right here, right now, and are for the taking. This rundown is our concerted effort to save you some loot cakes and expose you to some killer products on deal. Whether you are seeking to revamp or restock your own beauty stash or whether you are eyeballs-deep in the holiday shopping season and ISO of gifts for others, these sales should spark your interest without draining your bank account.
You can grab discounted items via mega and multi-brand retailers like QVC and Sephora — or you can grab sale items directly from a brand's site if you wish. Bonus tip: The latter is usually where some of the best sales are hidden. You might have to poke around a little, but it'll be time well spent. That said, you actually don't have to do any research at all. Let us do the work for us and then check back every Monday for the latest and greatest.
This week, there's a Kat Von D lipstick set you simply cannot pass up. There's also the cutest K-Beauty double-cleansing set on discount. Luxe blushes from Too Faced's Peaches & Cream Collection are marked down. They blend like a dream and smell divine, so there's that. Anastasia Beverly Hills' to-die-for matte lipsticks come in a killer set that shakes out to $4 per tube, while the most adorbs Tarte makeup brushes are half-off. Oh, and the $2 NYX eyeshadows deserve your attention.
See below for 12 of the week's best sales. Happy shopping.
1. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Rosy Tone
The millennial pink moisturizer is exclusive to QVC and is less than $45. The rosy-toned cream will add a gorgeous glow and hydrate skin. Grab one for you and one for the skin care enthusiast in your life. You will banish dry, dull skin for good once you dive into a jar and slather it on your face, neck, and decolletage.
2. Kat Von D Best of Nudes Mini Studded Kiss Lipstick Set
It's all the nudes you could ever need. This mini collection boasts six of the brand's cult fave Studded Kiss Crème Lipsticks. It includes Bow N Arrow, Ophelia, Hawkwind, Sanctuary, Crucifix, and Piaf. You have your choice of pink, peachy, mauve, and brown tones. These nude shades will suit every mood and look fab on all skin tones. The range is marked down to $22 from $44. That's less than four bucks a bullet.
3. Stila Stay All Day Beauty Balm
This beauty balm does 10 things. It reduces lines and wrinkles, improves tone and texture, reduces free-radical damage, hydrates, controls shine while reducing pore appearance, minimizes redness, offers natural looking coverage, gives a powdery finish, is ideal for all skin times, and is oil-free. It's also just $12.
4. TonyMoly Peach Punch Double Cleanse Set
The K-Beauty ritual of double cleansing remains popular in 2018. Start with the Cleansing Sorbet, which melts makeup. Follow with the Sweet Foam Cleanser for a deeper clean, further hydration, and extra moisture. Your face will be extra fresh and the fruity packaging is extra cute.
5. Dose of Colors Far From Basic Set
Dose of Colors' lipstick collection comes complete with a makeup bag and five lippies — in matte, glosse, and satin texutres. It's basically a lip wardrobe marked down to $61 from $122.
6. Too Faced Peach My Cheeks Melting Powder Blush
The buttery blush that morphs into a light, powdery finish upon application is now half-priced. It comes in six shades and will melt into skin, ensuring that you glow, baby, glow.
7. Cake & Bake Sponge Set
Your tools are just as important as the products you use. Use this sponge for a full-face application — from concealer to foundation to baking and setting products.
8. Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set
Too. Much. Cuteness. This flamingo and pineapple-inspired brush set with pink hairs is adorbs. The gold construction is chic and sophisticated. The five-piece face set is marked down to $25 from $44. The set is valued at $136. So, yeah, the math shakes out to savings, savings, and more savings.
9. Benefit Cake POPS! Set
Four delish lippies add color and shine for less than $30. There's no way you can't grab this — for yourself or someone on your list.
10. ABH Mini Lipstick Set
Say hello to your new lip wardrobe. There are six shades, ranging from plum to red to pinky nude. They come in the majorly creamy but velvety matte texture and you can switch up your lip look on the regular. It's a $48 value for just $24. It offers so many makeup possibilities.
11. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation Essentials
FentyBeauty's customizable collection features three complexion essentials to create a soft, matte, and airbrushed visage. The value set includes the primer, the infamous foundation that is available in 40 inclusive shades, and the full-bodied brush.
12. NYX Love in Rio Eyeshadow Palettes
NYX products are always high quality while being low-priced. The Love in Rio eyeshadow trios are expertly coordinated, totable, and can be turned up or down for day or night wear. They were originally $6 a piece but are now discounted to just $2. That's a steal on which you cannot snooze.
Go ahead and whip out that wallet.