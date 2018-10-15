A brand new beauty haul is always awesome. From unboxing the products from their colorful, whimsical, and/or imaginative packaging to actually using them on your face, features, and body, playing with new cosmetics and self-care items is exhilarating. Even more exhilarating is saving money. This week's best beauty sales are just as good, if not better, than last week's sales. Whether it's individual products on deal or brand's marking most of their products down for friends & family, there are lots of discounts to be taken advantage of.

You can totally blow your budget by shopping these sales. It's funny how that works — you go broke by saving lots of loot cakes. There are several items marked down as part of a set, like the super cool Skinfix collection. Meanwhile, one of MAC's limited edition ranges with a fashion designer feels priced to move.

If all of that intel isn't enough to have you reaching for your wallet or whipping out your credit card, here's more. Milk Makeup is also having a Friends & Family Sale that is simply too good to miss. Shoppers can grab 25 percent off their orders — with some exceptions and exclusions noted below.

The week's 11 best beauty sales are outlined as follows.

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

The rundown does all the work for you and is basically the Xs and Os of your shopping gameplan.

Courtesy of MAC

Happy shopping and hauling.

1. Milk Makeup Friends & Family Sale

Milk Makeup Friends & Family Sale // Cooling Water $18 The Milk Friends & Family Sale features 25 percent off orders over $35. You can grab core products, like the Cooling Water Stick, which is normally $24. It'll set you back by $18 with the discount. The sale excludes the following products, most of which are new: Flex Concealer, Highlighter Lit, Watermelon Brightening Serum, Kush Brow Gel, Kush Mascara, Blur + Set, Meet the Fam Set, The 'Rents Set, and Gel Eyeliners. The sale runs through Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, which is Thursday, Oct. 18 at 2:59 a.m. ET. There is no code — markdowns will be taken when you drop a product in your cart. There are so many great Milk products to try, like the Blur Stick, Blur Liquid Foundation, Holographic sticks, and Tattoo Stamp Eyeliners. Buy Now

2. Skinfix Exfoliate & Hydrate 3-Piece Kit With Bag

Skinfix Exfoliate & Hydrate 3-Piece Kit With Bag $55 This three piece, skin-pampering kit is usually $61 but it's now on deal for just $55. With the winter chill around the corner and cooler temps meaning drier skin, you need to prep, prime, and combat parched, moisture-starved skin with this range. You also get the cute travel bag, so the set can go wherever you need it! Buy Now

3. MAC x Nicopanda Lipsticks

MAC x Nicopanda Lipsticks $11.10 The streetwear-influenced MAC x Nicopanda collection is ace. The limited edition collab with designer Nicola Formichetti is also marked down to 40 percent off. The lipsticks, which come in cool colors like blue, violet, and pink, are just $11. They are normally $18 and will soon be gone for good. The panda packaging is too cute. Buy Now

4. MAC x Nicopanda Lipglass

MAC x Nicopanda Lipglass $10.80 The Nicopanda glosses are pastel shades and they are also on deal. They are less than $11 and that's a sweet deal when you are ISO maximum shine. Get one or all four shades before they are gone, baby, gone. Buy Now

5. Buxom Shimmer Shock Lipstick

Buxom Shimmer Shock Lipstick $9 These $18 lippies are half off at $9. You can grab your essential Fall 2018 lip colors with these creamy crayons. The comfy gel formula offers a perfect amount of shimmer. The light-reflecting pearls will illuminate your pout. The price will please your wallet. Buy Now

6. Burt's Bees Buy One, Get One 40% Off

Burt's Bees Buy One, Get One 40% Off // Facial Cleansing Oil $15.99 Burt's Bees has awesomely effective makeup and skin care products. The brand is having a "Buy One, Get One 40% Off Sale" via Ulta. It runs through Saturday, Oct. 20. So if you grab this Facial Cleansing Oil infused with coconut and argan oils, you can reach for another for less than $10. Stock up since face wash is daily use. Buy Now

7. Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipsticks

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipsticks $9 Urban Decay lipsticks at available at half off? That's always an instant "yes." The brand's Vice liquid lippies are on deal — they are discounted to $9 when a tube is usually $18. You cannot snooze on a sale that offers Urban Decay lippies in a variety of finishes and hues for less than $10. You just cannot. Buy Now

8. Kat Von D Shade & Light Glimmer Eyeshadow Palette

Kat Von D Shade & Light Glimmer Eyeshadow Palette $29 The glimmer version of the brand's popular Shade & Light eye contour palette is deeply discounted and steeply sale-priced. It's just $29 — so you are saving $20, since it's usually $49. There are 12 shades that were designed to work together and with the original. You will hit pan — in addition to saving some scratch. Buy Now

9. Tarte Minutes to Mermaid Makeup Brush Set

Tarte Minutes to Mermaid Makeup Brush Set $29 The mermaid trend remains hot AF. Tarte's mermaid makeup brush set, which has such lifelike detail with the scaled 'n' tailed handles and the pink hairs, is just $29. There are five fin-tastic tools that shake out to less than $6 a piece. The set is usually $42 so grab it before it goes buh-bye. Buy Now

10. BECCA Liptuitive Glow Lip Gloss

BECCA Liptuitive Glow Lip Gloss $12.50 A custom lip gloss that works with your body chemistry and natural lip color is awesome. It's even awesome-r when it's by BECCA. The brand is offering this gloss for 50 percent off. It usually $25 so grab it for $12.50 while it's still gettable. Proceed to paint that pout and pucker up. Buy Now

11. Cake Beauty The Brush Crush Dual Bristle Brush

Cake Beauty The Brush Crush Dual Bristle Brush $7.50 Sweet Canadian brand Cake Beauty offers beautifully-scented body treats. But the brand's hair assortment is terrific — and terrifically scented. But what about other stuff, like hair accessories? Well, the brand's Brush Crush Dual Bristle Brush is half off at $7.50. Toss you tired, ragged hair brush and replace it with this pretty and effective one. Buy Now

It's totally okay to blow your entire slush fund on any or all of these sales. They are too good to pass up.