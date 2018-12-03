The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $27 Urban Decay Palettes & $8 Stila Concealers
If you are in the middle of holiday shopping and all if its accompanying mania, don't fret. You are not alone. Pretty much everyone in your orbit and beyond is very likely in the same exact boat. The best beauty sales of the week are perfect for a little self-care or for gifting your beauty-loving BFF. There are loads of awesome beauty sales happening this week that won't decimate your bank account — promise!
This list features all the best sales so you don't have to waste precious time trolling social media hunting for deals, steals, markdowns, and sales.
From deeply discounted items to subscription boxes offering holiday sets, there's a lot of stuff you'll want to throw down loot cakes for. You can grab a popular brand x influencer collab that is marked down so low that it's practically criminal. A beloved palette is back for a brief time and at a deep discount, too.
Whether it's a one-off or single product, a palette, or a set, these deals are really designed to save you some cash and upgrade your makeup bag or beauty wardrobe. There are plenty of holiday deals happening right now. These are some that may have flown under the radar or that you may have missed due to the hoopla that was Cyber Week.
Happy shopping and refreshing your makeup stash. It always feels good to rock a haul.
1. Boxy Charm Best Of Boxy The Total Beauty Aficionado
Boxy Charm Best Of Boxy The Total Beauty Aficionado
Online beauty subscription box service Boxy Charm surprises its members monthly with full-size products. For $21 a month, subscribers get four to five carefully edited products from brands like Tarte, Kat Von D, Pretty Vulgar, and many more. The brand's holiday boxes, however, are perfect for gifting. The "Best of Boxy" sets are limited quantity and feature a mix of beauty, skin care, and lifestyle items with free 3-5 day shipping. For these boxes, you need not be a subscriber to purchase. The Total Beauty Aficionado Box is just $79 for 18 products. Its valued at $500, so yeah, that's a steal if there ever was one. These holiday boxes should make believers and subscribers out of all.
2. MAC x Patrickstarr Floral Realness Full Face Kit
MAC Patrickstarr Floral Realness Full Face Kit
MAC just dropped a new holiday collection from the beauty influencer. But this prior MAC x P. Starrr collab is on a serious deal. The complete kit in the prettiest packaging includes a lipstick, a lip gloss, an eyeshadow quad, and a powder blush duo. It's a $97 value that was sold for $49.50 but is now marked down to less than $30. The math shakes out to this: SAVINGS!
3. Urban Decay NAKED Smoky Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay NAKED Smoky Eyeshadow Palette
The brand discontinued the Smoky version of its NAKED eyeshadow palette series last year. Its exit from production and shelves broke the hearts of many a Beauty Junkie. The shadow set is back for a limited time and marked down to half its normal price. You gotta grab this cult fave before it goes bye bye again.
4. GLAMGLOW x BECCA We Know Glow Kit
GLAMGLOW x BECCA We Know Glow Kit
The powerhouse and beloved beauty brands teamed up for this two-piece set. GLAMGLOW's GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment will get your skin in tip-top shape. Follow with BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter and your glow with be on point AF.
5. Stila Stay All Day Concealer
ISO a new concealer that offers medium coverage and deals with pesky imperfections at a decent price? Then you so need to grab Stila's Stay All Day Concealer. It's super creamy and can neutralize those annoying under-eye circles. Bring it on.
6. Kat Von D Fetish Eyeshadow Palette
Kat Von D Beauty Fetish Eyeshadow Palette
If you have a fetish for velvety eyeshadows with saucy names and major color payoff, then this KVD offering is so for you. This palette is packed with pigmented shadows in the coolest hues. It's now half-price and perfect for gifting. Or for treating yourself.
7. Kat Von D Limited Edition 10-Year Anniversary Metal Crush Highlighter
Kat Von D Beauty Limited Edition 10-Year Anniversary Metal Crush Highlighter
The Gold Skool highlighter in the gilded packaging was part of the brand's tenth anniversary assortment. If you didn't grab it then, what's stopping you now? Get that 24-karat sparkle, yo.
8. Glow Recipe Limited Edition Watermelon Jelly Tote Set
Glow Recipe Watermelon Jelly Tote Set
Your skin will be fresh, dewy, and plump with this set, which features the Glow Recipe watermelon trifecta of the light daytime lotion, the nighttime moisturizer, and sheet mask. It comes with a pink-tinted, round top handle tote. It's a $51 value that's usually $40 and marked down to $35.
9. Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow
Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow
These luxe and gorgeous eyeshadow refills are just what your lids need and they're marked down to $10. They are normally $20 so they are half off and that's always a beautiful thing.
Go ahead and dive into these deals.