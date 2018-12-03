If you are in the middle of holiday shopping and all if its accompanying mania, don't fret. You are not alone. Pretty much everyone in your orbit and beyond is very likely in the same exact boat. The best beauty sales of the week are perfect for a little self-care or for gifting your beauty-loving BFF. There are loads of awesome beauty sales happening this week that won't decimate your bank account — promise!

This list features all the best sales so you don't have to waste precious time trolling social media hunting for deals, steals, markdowns, and sales.

From deeply discounted items to subscription boxes offering holiday sets, there's a lot of stuff you'll want to throw down loot cakes for. You can grab a popular brand x influencer collab that is marked down so low that it's practically criminal. A beloved palette is back for a brief time and at a deep discount, too.

Whether it's a one-off or single product, a palette, or a set, these deals are really designed to save you some cash and upgrade your makeup bag or beauty wardrobe. There are plenty of holiday deals happening right now. These are some that may have flown under the radar or that you may have missed due to the hoopla that was Cyber Week.

Happy shopping and refreshing your makeup stash. It always feels good to rock a haul.

1. Boxy Charm Best Of Boxy The Total Beauty Aficionado

Boxy Charm Best Of Boxy The Total Beauty Aficionado $99 $79 Boxy Charm Online beauty subscription box service Boxy Charm surprises its members monthly with full-size products. For $21 a month, subscribers get four to five carefully edited products from brands like Tarte, Kat Von D, Pretty Vulgar, and many more. The brand's holiday boxes, however, are perfect for gifting. The "Best of Boxy" sets are limited quantity and feature a mix of beauty, skin care, and lifestyle items with free 3-5 day shipping. For these boxes, you need not be a subscriber to purchase. The Total Beauty Aficionado Box is just $79 for 18 products. Its valued at $500, so yeah, that's a steal if there ever was one. These holiday boxes should make believers and subscribers out of all. Buy on BoxyCharm

2. MAC x Patrickstarr Floral Realness Full Face Kit

MAC Patrickstarr Floral Realness Full Face Kit $49.50 $29.70 MAC MAC just dropped a new holiday collection from the beauty influencer. But this prior MAC x P. Starrr collab is on a serious deal. The complete kit in the prettiest packaging includes a lipstick, a lip gloss, an eyeshadow quad, and a powder blush duo. It's a $97 value that was sold for $49.50 but is now marked down to less than $30. The math shakes out to this: SAVINGS! Buy on MAC Cosmetics

3. Urban Decay NAKED Smoky Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay NAKED Smoky Eyeshadow Palette $54 $27 Urban Decay The brand discontinued the Smoky version of its NAKED eyeshadow palette series last year. Its exit from production and shelves broke the hearts of many a Beauty Junkie. The shadow set is back for a limited time and marked down to half its normal price. You gotta grab this cult fave before it goes bye bye again. Buy on Urban Decay

4. GLAMGLOW x BECCA We Know Glow Kit

5. Stila Stay All Day Concealer

Stila Stay All Day Concealer $15 $8 Stila ISO a new concealer that offers medium coverage and deals with pesky imperfections at a decent price? Then you so need to grab Stila's Stay All Day Concealer. It's super creamy and can neutralize those annoying under-eye circles. Bring it on. Buy on Stila

6. Kat Von D Fetish Eyeshadow Palette

7. Kat Von D Limited Edition 10-Year Anniversary Metal Crush Highlighter

8. Glow Recipe Limited Edition Watermelon Jelly Tote Set

9. Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow

Go ahead and dive into these deals.