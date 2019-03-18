The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $5 Sephora Eyeliners & 25% Off The Entire Stila Site

Spring will officially be here in a few days and you'll likely engage in some spring cleaning to usher in the season. In addition to your house and your closet, it's time to make over your makeup bag. The week's best beauty sales offer all of the tools suited for that particular task. You can update and upgrade your product stash with top quality and on-trend products from premium brands at incredible prices.

More brands are participating in Ulta's long-running "Buy More, Save More" promotion. It's a balanced mix of both prestige and drugstore brands. This week, you can stock up on super affordable products from Wet N Wild or you can try some new hair care offerings from Carol's Daughter. Other hair brands, such as L'Oreal, Marc Anthony, Nexxus, and John Frieda, are also featured on deal through April 6.

Stila has also extended its sitewide sale, offering 25 percent off everything through March 19 at 2:45 a.m. ET, which is March 18 at 11:45 p.m. PT. Therefore, time is of the essence with this particular sale. Stila is also offering a mini lip duo a free gift when shopping the site.

Below are the week's 11 best beauty sales that will allow you to stock up and save. There will be no major dents in your wallet — just a giant beauty haul because you deserve it.

1. Sephora Collection Long Lasting Kohl Pencil

Sephora has dropped the price of the kohl liners from its in-house brand to just $5. You can define your waterline, smudge your lids for gloriously messy smoky eyes, or trace your lower lash line with these long-lasting, pigmented pencils.

2. Tarte Tarteist Metallic Eyeshadow

These single serve eyeshadows are on sale for just $10 and they will lace your lids with a chrome-like finish. Many of these power neutrals are already sold out. So you should hurry up and pick up the ones that haven't while supplies last.

3. MAC Lipglass In New Galaxy

Lip gloss continues to mount a comeback and MAC is leading the charge with its vanilla-scented, super shiny Lipglass. New Galaxy is marked down to $10.50 and it's a blue-gray shade with purple and blue pearl. You can slick it across a bare pout for out of this world lips or top your favorite matte shade for additional dimension.

4. KKW Beauty Red Creme Bundle

All four of KKW Beauty's red lipsticks are included so each tube averages out to just $7 in this bundle. You'll end up with a siren-like scarlet shade for every mood, handbag, or pocket.

5. Kat Von D Beauty Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter Palette

Get a head start on building summer glow with this three-pan palette. It's only $21.50 and the multi-dimensional shades can be worn alone, blended, or layered to give your skin the most radiant shimmer. You get more bang for your buck that way, too.

6. Sephora Advanced Airbrush Set

This five-piece tool set features face and eye brushes with synthetic hairs. It includes a powder, foundation, concealer, crease, and shadow brush and comes in a cute, faux leather carrying case, too. But get this. The set is just $39, marked down from $65, and is valued at $170. The arithmetic shakes out to whopping savings.

7. Wet N Wild Buy One, Get One 50% Off

From now through April 6, Ulta has added budget beauty brand Wet N Wild to its "Buy More, Save More" promotion. If you buy one item, you get the second at half off. Since the brand's prices are already awesomely low, this sale is twice as nice when it comes to the price. You can take advantage of the sale by trying the MegaGlo Highlighting Powders, which come in six shades and are $4.99. Or you can grab thew new Photo Focus Rose Multi-Use Oil, which is $7.99 and a multi-tasker that can be used on the face, body, hair, and nails.

8. Carol's Daughter Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Hair brand Carol's Daughter, which has so many options for women of color, is also participating in Ulta's "Buy More, Save More" promo through April 6. Purchase one coif product and get another at 50 percent off. There are 19 products to choose from, including masks, serums, a split end sealer, shampoo, conditioner, sprays, and more. You can try new items that you may have been eyeing or stock up on favorites.

9. Philosophy Amazing Grace Body Mousse

Your skin deserves a dose of this cooling, fizzy, and sweetly-scented foam. Shake, spritz, and slather this mousse all over your limbs and you'll be moisturized and aromatic all day long.

10. L'Occitane Ultimate Moisture Collection

Head-to-toe moisture will be all yours with this set, which is usually $146 but is marked down to just $76. It includes Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream, Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm, Shea Shower Oil, Shea Light Comfort Cream, and Shea Butter Foot Cream.

11. Stila 25% Off Sitewide

Stila has extended its 25 percent off sale, which applies to its entire site. The promotion ends on March 19 at 2:45 a.m ET, which is March 18 at 11:45 p.m. PT. There is no code needed at checkout. Just shop and go. Stila is also offering a free Mini Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick duo in Patina & Beso with orders of $60 or more.

Enjoy the time you spend shopping this week's sales. The good news is you get to do it all over again next week with new stuff. Killer beauty sales never sleep.