The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $5 Ulta Highlighters & 50% Off Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palettes

Whether Memorial Day weekend beauty sales completely wiped out your wallet or you skipped the sales for BBQ fun, there is a fresh batch of sales to shop this week. The week's best beauty sales are full of discounts that demand your attention. Whether you're on the hunt for new skin care products that offer sun protection, desire a dewy glow that you can achieve courtesy of highlighters and blushes, or want an economical yet trendy eyeshadow palette that offers all sorts of day-to-night color choices, there are plenty of premium products offered at head-turning prices.

You can prepare for the upcoming summer season by doing a deep clean of your makeup bag. It's totally fine to toss products that you don't use regularly or that have gotten crumbly. You can also stock up on daily use favorites that you may be running low on. It's time to restock, replenish, renew, and replace — without blowing your budget. You'll have enough money left over to pick up that super cute, fruit print dress or those chunky espadrilles you've been eyeing for your warm weather wardrobe.

Below are the 11 best beauty sales that'll have you whipping out your credit card on the quick.

1. Urban Decay Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette $49 $29 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This 21-pan Urban Decay palette is now $20, which shakes out to less than $2 per shade. It's packed with shimmery neutrals, velvety mattes, and bright accent hues. The color combinations are endless and will allow you to create a different eye look every time you use it.

2. Natasha Denona Safari All Matte Eyeshadow Palette

Natasha Denona Safari All Matte Eyeshadow Palette $129 $99 Sephora Buy At Sephora

There isn't a shimmery shade in the bunch in Natasha Denona's Safari All Matte Eyeshadow Palette. Instead, you get 15 trendy and richly pigmented hues. The colors are carefully laid out so that any three shades in a row can be used together. It's like Denona is your own personal makeup artist with this set.

3. Kat Von D Beauty Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner

Kat Von D Beauty Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner $20 $10 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The red, blue, white, and burgundy versions of Kat Von D Beauty's matte liquid liners are now 50% off. You can get super creative when drawing your cat eye flick with these bright options.

4. Bésame Cosmetics Snow White Pie Balm Trio

Bésame Cosmetics Snow White Pie Balm Trio $18 $14 Riley Rose Buy At Riley Rose

Calling all Disney Princess fans. Bésame Cosmetics' Snow White Pie Balm Trio is now just $14. That's less than $5 per collectible tin of shiny lip balm that protects, nourishes, and adds just a hint of color to your pucker. Once you finish all of the product, you can repurpose the packaging to store tiny valuables.

5. NYX Cosmetics Sprinkle Town Precious Face Brush

NYX Cosmetics Sprinkle Town Precious Face Brush $18 $13.50 NYX Buy At NYX

If you're looking to replace your face makeup brush without breaking the bank, your search ends here. NYX's versatile Precision Face Brush works with both powder and cream formulas. Plus, the turquoise hairs and sparkly handle add additional pop to your morning routine.

6. NYX Love Contours All Palette

NYX Love Contours All Palette $22 $11 NYX Buy At NYX

Love indeed contours all, and so does this NYX palette. It's essentially a face kit, featuring eyeshadows, highlighters, contour shades, and brow powders. With almost everything you need conveniently housed in one sleek case, you will reach for it daily.

7. KKW x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Set

KKW x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Set $42 $25.20 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner's sisterly set is now 40% off. You can mix and match these red-toned shades for trendy ombre lips or layer coverage for a precise, multi-dimensional, and majorly pigmented pout.

8. Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trios

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trios $30 $21 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Several of ABH’s $30 Blush Trios are marked down to $21. They are an excellent value since you can create a completely custom flush each time you swirl a fluffy brush over the compact.

9. Ulta Rainbow Highlighter

Ulta Rainbow Highlighter $10 $5 Ulta Buy At Ulta

The unicorn makeup trend is still alive and thriving. This majestic rainbow highlighter, which boasts blue, yellow, pink, and purple ribbons, is just $5. You'll get that mythical glow affordably.

10. Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30 $3.99 $2.99 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Since your lips are just as sensitive to the sun's rays as your skin, you so need to carry a tube of Sun Bum's sunscreen-infused lip balm for extra protection and hydration. It comes in 7 yummy flavors, too, including Coconut, Watermelon, and Banana.

11. Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 15

Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 15 $15.99 $11.99 Ulta Buy At Ulta

It's a good idea to keep a portable can of spray sunscreen in your beach tote or in your car since you never know when you might need some extra protection. Sun Bum's spray is $4 off at Ulta, giving you even more of a reason to pick up a bottle.

These post-Memorial Day Weekend beauty sales will freshen up your makeup bag and keep your skin care rotation fresh AF.