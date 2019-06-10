The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include Half-Price Sheet Masks At Ulta & 50% Off Beauty Products At Macy's

If your credit card balance is currently at zero, that's about to change. The week's best beauty sales are here and there are discounts you won't be able to deny. Macy's 10 Days of Glam event is an online only sale that kicks off this week and features 50% off prestige brands through June 20. Several new brands, like Biosilk, NYX, Maybelline, and more, are participating in Ulta's "Buy One, Get One 50% Off" sale. It's a healthy mix of premium and drugstore brands that leaves you with lots of choices.

Individual brands are offering some serious steals, too. MAC has listed several limited edition palettes on sale for less than $25. You won't believe how much you will save with Kylie Cosmetics' June bundle, which features Kylie Jenner's favorite products. Influencer favorite Sigma Beauty is also giving away a freebie with every purchase.

Lastly, with Father's Day on the horizon on June 16, you can shop and save for any or all of the dads you know. There are some cool kits and products marked down at the moment. Also, House 99 By David Beckham Polish Up Invigorating Hair & Body Wash is now available at Ulta and is worth a look when shopping for your pops. It's $26 and offers a cooling sensation when used. That makes it perfect for hot and humid days.

Below are the week's nine best beauty sales, which will wipe out your wallet in the best possible way.

1. Macy's 10 Days Of Glam Beauty Sale

Macy's 10 Days Of Glam Beauty Sale Macy's Buy At Macy's

Macy's massive beauty sale launches on June 11. Participating brands include MAC, Too Faced, Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Mario Badescu, Urban Decay, and many more. All products are half-price for one day only. So if you see something you really like, buy it immediately.

2. Art Of Shaving The 4 Elements Of The Perfect Shave Carry-On (Unscented)

Art Of Shaving The 4 Elements of the Perfect Shave Carry-On (Unscented) $60 $48 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This travel-friendly shaving kit is a luxurious yet utilitarian choice for your dad or any father in your life. There are four pieces — pre-shave oil, shaving cream, aftershave balm, and a shaving brush — that will turn this daily chore into fun ritual. The Sandalwood and Lavender-scented versions of this set on sale, too. At less than $50, it's a sweet steal.

3. Free Full-Size Sigma Beauty Lip Product

Free Full-Size Sigma Beauty Lip Product Sigma Beauty Buy At Sigma Beauty

It's a two-fer. For the entire month of June, Sigma Beauty is offering free shipping on all orders. There is no minimum purchase amount, either. You also get a free, full-size lip product with every purchase. The brand is known for its brushes so if you're in the market for new tools, stock up now.

4. Bobbi Brown Beach Fragrance Rollerball

Bobbi Brown Beach Fragrance Rollerball $28 $21 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The Beach fragrance effectively captures summer in a bottle. The scent invigorates with fresh and crisp notes like jasmine, sea spray, and mandarin. At just $21, you can tuck it into your beach bag or travel weekender all year long. All you need is two or three swipes across your pulse points and you'll smell like you just went for a dip in the ocean.

5. Sephora Collection High & Dry Density Sponge

Sephora Collection High & Dry Density Sponge $12 $4 Sephora Buy At Sephora

If your daily use makeup sponge has seen better days, you can purchase this replacement option for less than $5. The latex-free applicator is designed to be used while dry, creates a smooth finish, and works well with any foundation formula. The unique shape allows you to achieve different levels of coverage and finish, too.

6. Kylie Cosmetics June Favorites

Kylie Cosmetics June Favorites $170 $95 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner has already shared her June Favorites bundle. For just $95, you get six liquid lipsticks and matching liners. The Charm and LA Velvet Lip Kits are included, along with the 22, Maliboo, Ginger, and Victoria Matte Lip Kits. The June Bundle is a $170 value, making it a major steal. You'll basically build a brand new lipstick wardrobe that'll last you into 2020.

7. Tony Moly Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Tony Moly Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

From now through June 22, Ulta is offering a "Buy One, Get One 50% Off" promotion on Tony Moly products. You can try any of the brand's cute and effective sheet masks, like the I'm Real Cactus or I’m Real Red Wine options. The K-Beauty brand sells tons of other products, from eye sticks to cleansing waters.

8. MAC Pretty Punk Eyeshadow Palette

MAC Pretty Punk Eyeshadow Palette $41 $24.60 MAC Cosmetics Buy At MAC

The Pretty Punk limited edition eyeshadow palette is 40% off over at the MAC site. It boasts eight bold eyeshadows in jewel tones, along with one large highlighter. Together, these shades will allow you to create only the coolest makeup looks. Other MAC Girls palettes on deal include Smarty Pants and Raver Girl.

9. Jack Black Best-Sellers Set

Jack Black Best-Sellers Set $125 $75 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

Why decide on one gift for your dad for Father's Day when you can give him five instead? This collection of Jack Black favorites is a $125 value that's marked down to $75. It includes the Protein Booster Serum, the Double Duty Face Moisturizer, Beard Lube Conditioning Shave, Face Buff Energizing Scrub, and Turbo Wash.

There are many other sales happening this week but these are the best of the bunch.