The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include Kat Von Lipsticks For $10 & An Extra 25% Off Stila Eye Palettes
It's President's Day so there a lots of sales across categories (beauty, fashion, linens, and more) that run at different points through the rest of the week. The week's best beauty sales include massive, site-wide markdowns at prestige brands like Kat Von D Beauty, Make Up For Ever, and Stila. There are plenty of other sales happening at Sephora and Ulta, as well.
KVDB is having a flash sale where core products are half-off, while MUFE is offering a stellar "buy more, save more" promotion. If you spend $75, you get 20 percent off. If you spend $100, you save 25 percent. There is also a complimentary tote bag in the mix. Stila is offering an additional 25 percent off items that are already on sale. Basically, the Stila sale is... having a sale.
It's a lot of good news to take in at once. You very likely need a minute to reset your pulse and to catch your breath. Since these brand-specific sales are epic, you will want to devise a shopping plan in advance to maximize your savings and to keep a reign on your total spend. If you are a devotee of any of these brands, you can stock up on items you already love. Or you can try new products or shades. If you don't often or already shop a brand, the best time to get acquainted with its wares is via a monster sale.
Head down, credit cards out, go!
1. Kat Von D Beauty 50% Off Flash Sale
The KVD 50 Percent Off Flash Sale is valid through 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 18, which is 2:59 a.m. ET on Tuesay, Feb. 19. All you have to do is add a sale product your cart and check out. No codes are needed. E-cards are excluded. The Saint & Sinner perfume mini set, several Ink Well Matte Liquid Eyeliners, a variety of Studded Kiss creme lipsticks, and even the tenth anniversary, golden handle brush set are half-off.
2. Kat Von D Beauty Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner In White Out
Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner In White Out
Most shades of this stay put liner are marked down to just $10. The inky black liner is still full price, though. However, you should grab White Out for some upper lashline drama and highlight.
3. Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick In Crucifix
Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick in Crucifix
This deep chocolate satin matte is such a glam x goth dream. KVDB appears to be liquidating old (but good) lippie shades in order to make room for new ones. There are plenty of classic and wearable shades for just $10, though.
4. Kat Von D Beauty 10-Year Anniversary Brush Collection
10-Year Anniversary Brush Collection
What a set. It's a $158 value and limited edition. The gold-dipped handles are chic and sharpened to a point, making them makeup weapons moreso than simple tools of the trade. The ombre, black and white hairs are vegan and will aid you in the perfect dispersal of product. At less than $65, you can't go wrong with adding these to your application arsenal.
5. Kat Von D Beauty Tattoo Liner Duo
"I have way too many black eyeliners," said no one... EVER. This mini duo includes the brand's hero product Trooper Tattoo liquid liner, along with the Dagger Tattoo liquid liner, which has a thicker tip. If you've yet to buy into the "hype" on KVD liner, now is your time to commit. Each liner shakes out to just $5 a piece. I mean…
6. Make Up For Ever Buy More, Save More Sale
Make Up For Ever might not get the same attention as brands like, say, MAC. But its products are of the same pro quality and black packaging. From now through Feb. 22, the brand is inviting you to save while you spend. MUFE is offering 20% off $75 orders with the "ADD20" code and 25% off $100 orders with "ADD25" code. The company is also offering a free tote bag. The fine print is this: Some exclusions may apply. Offer may not be combined with any other discount or promotion.
Below are some primo MUFE items to consider buying to get you to that first $75.
If it's full coverage makeup with a matte finish that still allows skin to breathe you seek, MUFE's Matte Velvet Skin foundation will assert itself as your new BFF. It lasts for 24 hours but doesn't cake. There are 40 shades, too.
Lightweight? Check. Long-wear? Check. Cake-proof? Yep. Comfortable? Indeed. The brand's liquid mattes are ready to meet your pucker.
These pencils can smoke and smudge like a shadow for versatile eye looks. There are loads of colors available and the smooth texture is life.
7. Stila Additional 25% Off Sale
You can take an additional (!!!) 25 percent off items that are ALREADY deeply discounted on the Stila sale vertical. The offer cannot be combined further with other deals requiring a code. But that’s more than OK, because the sale is more like a steal. The sale wraps at 11:45 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 18, which is 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 19. No codes are needed and you get free shipping on orders over $50. Wut?
8. Stila Ultimate Balm-Shell Kit
All 13 shades of the brand's glorious Color Balm Lipstick are included, as is a lip brush. It's your new lip wardrobe for Spring 2019.
9. Stila Matte 'N Metal Eyeshadow Palette
Matte 'N Metal Eyeshadow Palette
This 12-pan eyeshadow palette mixes mattes and metals. These neutrals will be the ones you reach for EVERY morning.
10. Too Faced Peaches & Cream Peach Frost Melting Powder Highlighter
Too Faced Peaches & Cream Peach Frost Melting Powder Highlighter
Happy Face is an iced champagne shade that will give you that dewy glow you desire. This little compact will only set you back by $10. Get it before it's long gone.
11. CeraVe Buy More, Save More Sale
CeraVe Buy More, Save More Sale
From now through Mar. 9, Ulta is offering a major deal on CeraVe products. Buy one product, get the second for 40 percent off. The brand's super rich moisturizers melt into your body and will both heal and prep dry, sallow skin for spring.
Thanks to these sales, you should come away from the holiday with one heck of a makeup and beauty haul.