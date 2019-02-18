The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include Kat Von Lipsticks For $10 & An Extra 25% Off Stila Eye Palettes

It's President's Day so there a lots of sales across categories (beauty, fashion, linens, and more) that run at different points through the rest of the week. The week's best beauty sales include massive, site-wide markdowns at prestige brands like Kat Von D Beauty, Make Up For Ever, and Stila. There are plenty of other sales happening at Sephora and Ulta, as well.

KVDB is having a flash sale where core products are half-off, while MUFE is offering a stellar "buy more, save more" promotion. If you spend $75, you get 20 percent off. If you spend $100, you save 25 percent. There is also a complimentary tote bag in the mix. Stila is offering an additional 25 percent off items that are already on sale. Basically, the Stila sale is... having a sale.

It's a lot of good news to take in at once. You very likely need a minute to reset your pulse and to catch your breath. Since these brand-specific sales are epic, you will want to devise a shopping plan in advance to maximize your savings and to keep a reign on your total spend. If you are a devotee of any of these brands, you can stock up on items you already love. Or you can try new products or shades. If you don't often or already shop a brand, the best time to get acquainted with its wares is via a monster sale.

Head down, credit cards out, go!

1. Kat Von D Beauty 50% Off Flash Sale

50% Off Flash Sale Kat Von D Beauty The KVD 50 Percent Off Flash Sale is valid through 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 18, which is 2:59 a.m. ET on Tuesay, Feb. 19. All you have to do is add a sale product your cart and check out. No codes are needed. E-cards are excluded. The Saint & Sinner perfume mini set, several Ink Well Matte Liquid Eyeliners, a variety of Studded Kiss creme lipsticks, and even the tenth anniversary, golden handle brush set are half-off. Buy at Kat Von D Beauty

6. Make Up For Ever Buy More, Save More Sale

Buy More, Save More Sale Make Up For Ever Make Up For Ever might not get the same attention as brands like, say, MAC. But its products are of the same pro quality and black packaging. From now through Feb. 22, the brand is inviting you to save while you spend. MUFE is offering 20% off $75 orders with the "ADD20" code and 25% off $100 orders with "ADD25" code. The company is also offering a free tote bag. The fine print is this: Some exclusions may apply. Offer may not be combined with any other discount or promotion. Buy at Make Up For Ever

Below are some primo MUFE items to consider buying to get you to that first $75.

7. Stila Additional 25% Off Sale

Additional 25% Off Sale Stila You can take an additional (!!!) 25 percent off items that are ALREADY deeply discounted on the Stila sale vertical. The offer cannot be combined further with other deals requiring a code. But that’s more than OK, because the sale is more like a steal. The sale wraps at 11:45 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 18, which is 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 19. No codes are needed and you get free shipping on orders over $50. Wut? Buy at Stila

11. CeraVe Buy More, Save More Sale

CeraVe Buy More, Save More Sale Ulta From now through Mar. 9, Ulta is offering a major deal on CeraVe products. Buy one product, get the second for 40 percent off. The brand's super rich moisturizers melt into your body and will both heal and prep dry, sallow skin for spring. Buy at Ulta

Thanks to these sales, you should come away from the holiday with one heck of a makeup and beauty haul.