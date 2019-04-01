The Week’s Best Beauty Sales Include Urban Decay Eyeshadows For $11 & Sephora Lip Crayons For $7

The best thing about beauty sales is that they are as plentiful as they are frequent. There's a thrill to never truly knowing what you're going to get or how much you're going to save until the moment has arrived. The week's best beauty sales feature lots of premium cosmetics and skin care offerings with their prices slashed.

The near-constant turnover and consistent price reductions on last season's products, limited edition collaborations, or old holiday sets usually happen so brands and retailers can make room for new launches. However, the customer always wins because these items are high quality and the products remain timeless — even if the packaging isn't.

This week, you can grab a new makeup brush set for Morphe for less than $50, while Sephora's in-house brand has the most gorgeous chocolate smoky eye palette on deal for just $11. All of Soap & Glory's decadent and pampering body products are on sale as part of Ulta's weekly "Buy More, Save More" promotion through April 6. Now is your chance to stock up on favorites or to sample the retro-inspired brand's wares if you've not done so yet. Meanwhile, one of Meghan Markle's favorite skin care brands is also offering a $10 discount on one of its new and uber luxe items.

Below are the nine best beauty sales happening this week.

1. Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Eyeshadow

Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Eyeshadow $22 $11 Urban Decay Buy At Urban Decay

Shimmery, wet-look lids are in. Urban Decay's Liquid Moondust shadows are marked down by half on the brand's site, so it's even more affordable to try this trend now. There are several shades on sale, from neutrals to jewel tones, that will give lids that luminous, jewel-like look.

2. Morphe The Bling Fling 8-Piece Brush Collection

The Bling Fling 8-Piece Brush Collection $79 $49 Morphe Buy At Morphe

It's time to ring in the spring with a brand new set of makeup brushes. Morphe's sparkly, eight-piece collection, featuring face and eye brushes with black handles and synthetic bristles, is beyond chic. It's just $50, which shakes out to $6.25 per tool, and comes with black storage bag.

3. Stila Little Big Shots

Stila Little Big Shots $15 $12 Stila Buy At Stila

If you have lots of travel plans on your calendar this summer, now's the time to stock up on totable, TSA-approved makeup. Stila's Little Big Shots offers purse-sized versions of the Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black and HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara. The set provides everything your lids and lashes need for an easy glam look.

4. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask Set

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask Set $45 $39 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The K-beauty fan favorite Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask comes with a plush pink eye mask in this set. You will wake up glowing and fresh when using this combo, which is marked down from $45 to $39.

5. Sephora Collection Colorful 5 Eyeshadow Palette Milk To Dark Chocolate

Sephora Collection Colorful 5 Eyeshadow Palette Milk To Dark Chocolate Sephora $18 $11 Sephora Buy At Sephora

If you've been in search of brown smoky eye palette, you just found it courtesy of Sephora's in-house brand. This portable palette is just $11 and features tan, beige, and chocolate shades in matte and shimmer textures. Go forth and smoke out those lids.

6. Sephora Collection Flash Jumbo Crayon

Sephora Collection Flash Jumbo Crayon $12 $7 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Lip crayons are fast, easy, and fun. Sephora's chubbies are just $7 and come in eight shades in either matte or "glowy" textures. Pigmented, pretty lips will be yours for less than $10.

7. Soap & Glory Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Soap & Glory Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

From now through April 6, you can buy one Soap & Glory product at Ulta and get the second at half price. The packaging has a vintage vibe, the products have kitschy names, and they are incredibly effective. With this sale, you can try the Call of Fruity Paradise Glossed Oil for dewy, shimmery summer skin or grab a generously sized tub of The Righteous Butter body butter, which smells divine with notes of fresh bergamot, mandarin, rose, jasmine, peach, strawberry, soft musk, and amber. Your skin will be well pampered through fall if you snag these — or anything in Soap & Glory's assortment, really.

8. Tatcha Ageless Revitalizing Neck Cream

Tatcha Ageless Revitalizing Neck Cream $110 $100 QVC Buy At QVC

It's never too soon to protect your neck. This cream by one of Meghan Markle's beloved beauty brands is rich and will nourish the delicate skin of the neck. It is an investment product but it's currently on sale at QVC, where you will save $10. Plus, a pea-sized drop on the neck and décolletage is all you need to hydrate those areas.

9. NYX Sugar Trip 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar

Sugar Trip 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar $55 $44 NYX Buy At NYX

NYX's limited edition Advent Calendar from the holiday season is still available. The set features 24 new shades of Soft Matte Lip Cream and Butter Gloss, as well as velvety eyeshadows, highlighters, and blush. It's marked down from $55 to $44. Take advantage of the savings and enjoy the haul of new products contained within.

A good beauty sale is always a fun way to start the week. Happy shopping!