Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia might not be a fan of Jaskier's music in The Witcher. But us mere humans can now listen to all the bard bops our hearts' desire with The Witcher soundtrack. The full soundtrack became available to purchase and stream on Jan. 24, a month after the show dropped on Netflix, due to popular demand. With 55 (55!) songs, they aren't all going to be as catchy as "Toss a Coin To Your Witcher," but, the orchestral score's not half bad either. And the lengthy soundtrack will certainly entertain until the second season of The Witcher arrives.

Music inspired by Geralt has been created before, inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski original stories, which were previously turned into a video game and a Polish television series. But the official Witcher soundtrack from Netflix features the music composed by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli and, most importantly, the sweet vocal stylings of the Continent's favorite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey). That means no more relying on "Toss a Coin To Your Witcher" remixes to get your Jaskier fix. The Artist Formerly Known as Dandelion can also be heard barding about in "Her Sweet Kiss" and "The Fishmonger's Daughter."

Jaskier himself is very happy with the album. In the album's liner notes, Jaskier gives shoutouts to Roach, apple juice, and (of course) his "very best friend and biggest fan," Geralt.

While there are, again, 55 songs on the soundtrack, you might not get past the second track, the wildly catchy "Toss Your Coin." Batey, who is also in the band The Amazing Devil, told Men's Health the song is "the most annoying thing I've ever heard. It's so catchy." But he doesn't feel bad if you can't stop singing the song. "Everyone's been listening to it for a week or so now, and humming it. I've had that in my head for eight months."

So let this bard serenade you while singing of valleys of plenty and elves on the shelf for as long as Geralt's lifetime with The Witcher soundtrack.