The first season of The Witcher may be over, but Henry Cavill's journey as Geralt of Rivia has only just begun. Netflix already renewed the series for a second season ahead of the Season 1 premiere, and given the details released thus far, it's fairly easy to discern when The Witcher Season 2 will premiere. (Spoiler alert: fans have a decent wait ahead of them.)

Though no exact premiere date has been revealed, Variety reports that the second season — which will also consist of eight episodes — is scheduled to begin production in London sometime in the early part of 2020, for a planned Netflix debut in 2021. That means that viewers have more than a year to wait before they can check back in with these characters, which will require a great deal of patience, considering where things left off at the end of Season 1.

However, fans can rest easy in knowing that all of the central characters are slated to return, including Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, and Freya Allan's Ciri. “I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri,” The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement, as per Deadline.

No other details have been released about Season 2 thus far, though that's sure to change in the coming year once filming gets underway. However, executive producer Tomek Baginski did mention in an interview with ComicBook.com that the first season wouldn't cover the entirety of the first book of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, upon which the series is based.

"Actually the books were a lot more source material than we could fit into eight episodes," Bagiński explained to the outlet. "So we have to really be very, very careful with choosing which stories we want to tell." Perhaps that means that the rest of the first book, titled The Last Wish, will play out within the second season.

Apart from that, any and all future storylines remain a mystery. But that's kind of the beauty when it comes to any good fantasy series — you never know what to expect. But odds are Season 2 will prove to be well worth the wait.