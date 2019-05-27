When you visit Washington, D.C., you can hardly miss the proliferation of monuments to veterans and those lost in most of the conflicts American soldiers have ever taken part in. There's one significant group of veterans who are only explicitly recognized in one monument, though, and at the moment this monument is having trouble keeping its financial backing. The memorial to women service members and veterans is struggling to find enough donations to stay afloat, even though there's no other national monument like it, according to a report from The New York Times.

While the Women in Military Service for America Memorial is the only one of its kind, there are numerous reasons for the difficulties the monument is currently experiencing. For example, there are far more memorials and monuments than there is Congressional money to support all of them without requiring outside donations. And when it comes to collecting donations, The New York Times reported that female veterans have been choosing to focus their energy — and their donations — elsewhere. One issue, according to The Times, is that female veterans have been increasingly focused on their lives after the military in the civilian arena.

“Sustaining adequate operating funding is always a challenge,” Maj. Gen. Dee Ann McWilliams, the president of the foundation connected to the memorial, told The Times.

The monument, which is located at the Arlington National Cemetery, was dedicated in 1997, according to its website. This only came after a long campaign from Brigadier General Wilma Vaught, who, according to National Geographic, retired from decades of service in 1985 as one of the most decorated women in uniform. Vaught worked to gather documentation of women serving in the American military going all the way back to the Revolutionary War, and now the memorial hosts everything from letters to military-issue women's underwear, according to National Geographic.

