The Worst Tattoos On 'How Far Is Tattoo Far,' From Donald Trump Twerking To Literal Trash

MTV's How Far Is Tattoo Far has kind of an outrageous premise, but one that makes it funny as hell to watch. It allows friends, family members, and couples to put their relationships to the test by choosing tattoos for each other — without revealing what they've picked until after they've both been inked. The results are usually pretty terrible, and the worst tattoos on How Far Is Tattoo Far are enough to make you squirm with secondhand regret — and maybe make you wonder what your friends would put on you if left to their own devices.

The show, hosted by Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Younger's Nico Tortorella, relishes in watching two (supposedly close) people torment each other with permanent ink. It's debatable what kind of friends would be willing to betray each other with a horrifying tattoo — or to open themselves up to the possibility of someone else doing that to them — but who are we to complain? It certainly makes for entertaining TV.

With that spirit in mind, let's take a look at some of the worst tats that have been featured on the show so far, all the way from poop emojis to literal trash. A warning: some of these are pretty NSFW.

Trump Twerking YouTube/MTV If you never wanted to see an image of Donald Trump posing like Nicki Minaj on her "Anaconda" single cover, imagine having it permanently tattooed on your body. At least it was on this dude's back.

*Insert Poop Emoji Here* No one wants poop tattooed on them, and after this reaction, it seems unlikely these two stayed friends.

...And Again! This has become a twisted trend on the show.

Boobs YouTube/MTV Honestly, it could be worse. And again, if you're going to have a bad tattoo, it's better that it's on your back.

Vomit MTV/YouTube Apparently this tattoo was meant to be a message to this friend about taking it easy with their drinking — the resulting interaction is pretty emotional — but it probably could've been achieved in a more subtle way!

Trash Can Crotch YouTube/MTV That's, uh, gonna be a tough one to explain.