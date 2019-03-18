New Zealand faced a devastating tragedy on March 15 when a gunman attacked a mosque in Christchurch, killing at least 50 people. In the wake of this attack, news has emerged about its victims, who spanned many ages. Tragically, the youngest known New Zealand mosque shooting victim was just 3 years old — and he's being remembered by his family for his joy-filled and wise nature.

Three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim attended afternoon prayers with his brother, Abdi, and his father at the Al Noor mosque on Friday, the Associated Press reported. Abdi told the outlet that, as the gunman entered the mosque and began firing, the family ran for their lives. Amidst the chaos and confusion, the AP reported Ibrahim became separated from his father and brother, who survived the shooting. The outlet reported that police confirmed to the family that Ibrahim had died in the attack.

The AP said that those who knew Ibrahim believe he was wise beyond his years and that he was particularly fascinated with technology. Ibrahim's relatives said he frequently enjoyed playing with an iPad. Ahmed Osman, a close friend of the Ibrahim family, added that Ibrahim seemed to have a way with words. "He was very approachable," Osman said. "He is easygoing to talk to."

Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Washington Post noted that Abdi, Ibrahim's brother, also paid tribute to him in a post on Facebook. Abdi wrote that Ibrahim was “energetic, playful and liked to smile and laugh a lot." He also added, “Will miss you dearly brother.”

More to come ...