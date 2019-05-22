Choosing a wedding date is obviously a big ol' deal, for many reasons. You've got to consider the weather, the price of the venue you're looking at, the availability of your guests, and of course, your own crazy schedules. Plus, the hope is that the date you pick will be your anniversary forever, right? Fairy tale romance stuff, you know. Anyway, not to stress you out, but if you're astrologically-inclined like myself, then you might also consider the benefits of getting married in each zodiac season — regardless of what your own zodiac sign is — because every time the sun moves into a sign, it also rains that sign's specific energy down upon on earthlings, and it can def affect the vibe of anything we plan, including weddings!

So let's take a look at some trends. Allegedly, the most popular months to get married are October, September, and June, according to Wedding Wire, and this is thanks in large part to the higher chance of the weather being pleasant and temperate during these times of year. This means we're looking at the majority of weddings taking place during either Gemini or Cancer season (for June), and Virgo, Libra, or Scorpio season (for September through October). And while that might be beneficial for everyone weather-wise, is it astrologically beneficial to the union — or at least the big day? The stars can tell us.

Truthfully, there's no bad time to get hitched as far as astrological seasons go (although, word of advice: I might avoid planning a wedding during any major planetary retrogrades, like a Mercury or Venus backspin), but there are pluses and minuses to every sun transit that can affect the overall vibes of your big day. Here are the benefits of getting married in each zodiac sign so you know what to expect from the wedding date that you choose.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As the first sign of the astrological calendar, Aries carries the energy and zeal of a new beginning full of excitement — making it a well suited time to start the beginning of a new chapter with your partner. As a fire sign that's ruled by Mars (planet of war and sex), you can bet you'll be feeling super passionate and sexually expressive once wedding time hits, which is obviously ideal — just be careful of hot tempers leading up to the ceremony, as Aries energy can make us all a lil' hot-headed. Overall, though, this energetic and go-getter sign is a great time to celebrate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is ruled by Venus, planet of love n' romance n' all things beautiful, which definitely brings a sexy and sensual vibe to the season. Taurus energy makes us love indulging in the sensory pleasures even more than usual, so enjoy a Taurus season wedding full of deliciously rich food and drinks, intoxicatingly fragrant bouquets (April showers/May flowers!), and luxurious accommodations (regardless of your price range — luxury is a mindset!). Because of over-indulgence, though — for yourself and your guests!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As one of the most social and mentally energetic signs of the zodiac, expect your Gemini season wedding to be absolutely bursting with energy and social flair. You might notice strangers being a little more interested in getting to know each other during Gem season — they're a curious bunch, and we'll all feel a little extra chatty during these transits, making for a bustling party. It's also ruled by planet Mercury, which is all about communication and connection with people, so set your Gem season celebration up for fun. Just beware of folks getting extra carried away with Gemini energy's propensity toward gossip — don't let a rumor ruin your big day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is ruled by the moon, which governs over the emotional sides of ourselves, and this is a beautiful time for a romantic, intimate, and emotionally-centered wedding celebration. While Cancer season energy can make us a little more protective over our feelings, it also makes us more inclined to open up to those closest to us, meaning that you and your partner will be enjoying a deeply-connected bond. Just be careful of everyone's extra sensitivity during this time, as it's sometimes easier to unintentionally hurt people's feelings during Cancer season.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you're ready to be the star of your show (which, hello, you should be — it's your wedding!), then a hot, summery Leo-season wedding is the place to be. Ruled by the sun itself, Leo energy loves to sparkle and shine and be the center of attention. "Go big or go home" is sort of the mantra of a Leo season union, and you're gonna want to splurge on all the extras to make sure your big day is the most memorable. While this is perfect for the happy couple, it's not so good if your guests are feeling the same energy and getting a little to attention-hungry after a few drinks, so keep tabs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you're getting married during Virgo season, you're going to be working toward your dream wedding. Virgo energy wants everything to be perfect, and it's damn good at making sure that ends up being the case. Everyone's feeling a little more motivated to focus on self-improvement, which means your guests should be bringing their best selves to your impeccably-planned celebration. Just beware of being overly anal about timing, scheduling, and logistics — it's your big day, and you don't want to spend all your energy obsessing over the small details, however important they seem in the moment. Delegate, delegate, delegate.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra season is one of the most popular times to get hitched for a reason! As a social air sign, Libra energy gets all of us feeling like a bunch of social butterflies, and has us using our diplomacy skills to achieve balance in every endeavor. What better energy to bring to a gathering of all your closest friends and family members — and to the union itself? Balance is the vibe to embrace is all relationships, and Libra season is a big help. Like Taurus, Libra's ruling planet is also lovely Venus, so Libra energy craves everything beautiful and aesthetically pleasing, so now's the season to make your Pinterest wedding dreams come true.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio energy is intense, yes — but hey, so is falling in love and choosing to spend your life with someone, so no need to shy away from the depth and emotion of a Scorpio season wedding! This sign is all about transformation, and gets us lost in thoughts about life, death, and the universe. But you know what? Getting emotional about love and life is a beautiful vibe to bring into your union with someone — and Scorpio's raw sexual energy is a hot addition. Just beware the lower-vibe side of Scorpio season energy causing guests' jealous or vindictive scorpion stingers to come flying.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

All hail the fiery and fun-loving energy of Sagittarius! Sag energy makes us all want to expand - our minds, our passport stamp collections, and our social circles. While Sag season falls right smack in the middle of the winter holidays, making it a somewhat difficult time to plan a large event, the astrological energy of the season actually makes for a super fun time to celebrate. Sagittarius season makes us feel optimistic, happy-go-lucky, and actually more inclined to travel, so if you do opt for Sag season nuptials, you'll probably have a blast.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As an earth sign, the Capricorn vibe leans toward the practical and frugal side — and this makes total sense if you want a Cap season wedding! If you plan your celebration at this time, it'll fall right during (or just after) the winter holidays, meaning that you'll likely need to reign in on your spending a bit to account for the added holiday expenses and also consider the holiday schedules of all your guests. That said, calling on the always-rational and clever Cap season energy while wedding planning is key for its smooth-sailin' success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius is decidedly not the most emotional or romantic of zodiac signs — but that doesn't mean it's not a good season to tie the knot. After all, Valentine's Day falls in Aquarius territory, so there's definitely love energy in the air. Aquarius energy has us thinking less about ourselves as individuals, so you might find that your Aqua season wedding makes you feel more focused on the overall experience rather than the intimate relationship between you and your partner — and that's OK! You've got plenty of time together to focus on that, and emphasizing the bigger picture can actually be a refreshing outlook.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As the last sign of the zodiac wheel, Pisces are super dreamy, spiritual, and ethereal — and this energy can help give your wedding an other-worldly and mystical feel. If you're a spiritual or deeply emotional person, Pisces season is a beautiful time for a marriage. You'll be totally lost in la-la land with your lover, in the best way possible, but don't get so lost in a daydream that you glide over details. Pisces energy is also very creative, so expect lots of last-minute inspiration to hit — you might write a poem to share, create a sentimental photo collage, or just go wild on some last-minute Pinterest projects.