It's been months since the courts ordered the Trump administration to reunite the families separated as a result of the zero-tolerance border policy. Yet, 416 immigrant children are still separated from their parents, according to court filings. Fourteen of those kids are under age 5, according to ThinkProgress.

Of those children, 304 of their parents have been deported, according to ThinkProgress. And court filings show that more than two dozen phone numbers to reach these parents are "inoperable or ineffective." If parents can't be reached, the children's immigration cases remain in limbo.

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced a rule allowing the indefinite detention of immigrant children and their parents, according to NBC News. Previously, the children had to be released with their parents after 20 days in custody, according to the news network.

This move is in direct conflict with the "Flores settlement," which went into effect in 1997. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. It's likely this rule change will be challenged by human rights groups in court.

"Under this proposed rule, HHS would implement the Flores Settlement Agreement and our duties under the law to protect the safety and dignity of unaccompanied alien children in our custody," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC News.

John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images

