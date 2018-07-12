Ah, Amazon Prime Day. The annual sale, which will begin on Monday, July 16 at 3 p.m. EST and last 36 hours, gives Amazon Prime members steep deals on everything from electronics to clothing to homewares to games. And readers are definitely not excluded. Although many specific Prime Day book deals won't be announced until the day of the sale (meaning that there may be many physical and digital books whose prices are slashed significantly) we do know that there are already a few stellar deals for bibliophiles who are looking to rack up some new additions to their home libraries.

Even though many readers are no stranger to spending upwards of $30 on a beloved new book, and most do so with no qualms about supporting their favorite authors and the book industry as a whole, everyone loves a good deal now and again. And the three below will totally blow your book-loving mind, and insure that your TBR for the second half of the year is totally stacked with some incredible reads, new and old.

Get Three Months Of Kindle Unlimited For 99 Cents mentatdgt/Shutterstock Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over one million books and thousands for audiobooks for $9.99 a month, but on Prime Day you can get three months of access to this bookish treasure trove for just 99 cents. Forget getting stuck at the park or pool this summer without something to read. Check out the deal here.

Buy Your First Kindle Book, Get $10 To Spend On An E-Book, Print Book Or Audible Book GIC/Stocksy If you're signing up for Kindle for the first time and really want to take full advantage of your 99 cent start-up fee and buy a Kindle book that isn't included in the 1 million Kindle Unlimited titles, now would be a great time. Because for the first Kindle book you buy, Amazon will give you a $10 Prime Day credit that you can put toward another e-book, a physical book, or even an Audible audiobook.