There’s So Much More To Love About Charlotte Tilbury’s New Pillow Talk Line

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick and lip liner are beloved within the beauty community. The pink-toned neutral shade has been praised for its perfect 'your lips but better' effect, and the fact it suits lots of different people. But now, Charlotte Tilbury is extending her Pillow Talk line to suit even more skin tones, and to cater to even more of us. Here's everything that's coming from the exciting new extension of the bestselling collection.

First up, let's cover a quick history of the Pillow Talk line; it all started when makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury released a 'Lip Cheat' lip liner in the shade, as one of her original founding products. The lip-coloured neutral liner was praised for being the perfect hue and having an amazing texture an formula. From there, an accompanying matte lipstick was soon launched, before an eyeshadow quad and a powder blusher also hit the shelves.

Pillow Talk is set to extend and get a makeover of sorts, with an impressive 10 new products coming out over the course of 2020. The first of which is the brand new 12-shade limited edition Pillow Talk Instant Eye palette. The palette features four blocks to create four different looks: Day, Desk, Date, and Dream, depending on what you're doing and where you are. The palette already has five stars reviews on Charlotte's website, and despite its spenny price tag (£60), it's been hailed as the perfect neutral-toned option for the year.

The next few months will see the release of a range of different products, from a Pillow Talk version of the iconic Beauty Light Wand highlighter, to even Pillow Talk eyeliners.

But the most impressive and exciting launch of all has to be the new lipsticks and lip liners, which have been designed to suit more skin tones. There will be a Pillow Talk Medium lipstick and lip liner, as well as a Pillow Talk Intense lipstick and lip liner. Seriously, it's all very exciting.

A selection of the new products were debuted at the Golden Globes last week, with celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Michelle Williams, and Busy Phillips being the first to wear them.

Keep an eye on Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram and website for news of the new drops as they come, but expect to see everything launching over the next couple of months.