Birchbox. Ipsy. Dollar Shave Club. Subscription box services are all the rage these days. Food, toiletries, beauty products, novelties — you name it, there's a box for it. But what about literary subscription boxes? Do they exist? And are they really worth it?

First off, yes. There are a lot of literary subscription boxes out there, probably more than you realize. The bookish corners of Instagram love OwlCrate and Book of the Month, but what about the Boxwalla Book Box, Peace & Pages, or My Coffee and Book Club?

Literary subscription boxes are as plentiful as those offering cute novelty items and snacks from Japan. Unlike most box services, however, many literary subscription boxes allow you to tailor your monthly shipments to your reading tastes. Some offer just two categories — adult and YA — while others give you children's, paranormal romance, and classics options as well.

Whether you have one, two, or 10 subscription boxes, you'll always be tempted to tack on another fun postal surprise to your roster. We're not saying you have to sign up for all 14 of these literary subscription boxes, but we're not not saying that, either. Check out the services listed below.

OwlCrate

OwlCrate's themed boxes have taken Instagram by storm. Each month, subscribers get a new YA hardcover, bookish goodies, and handmade items. Past boxes have included Funko POP figurines, tote bags, and magnetic bookmarks. Plans start at $27.99 per month, plus shipping.

The Book(ish) Box

This literary subscription box ships each month with a T-shirt and assorted home and fashion items, all with book-nerdy themes. If you want mugs, candles, and shirts delivered to your door every month, Book(ish) Box is just right for you. Book(ish) Box plans start at $29.99 per month.

LITKIT

If you're all about experimental writing, hipster-ish crafting, and treats for aspiring writers, you need LITKIT. The first box shipped in January 2016, and contained a literary journal issue, a chapbook, bookmarks, a story postcard, a writing prompt calendar, and "recycled rainbow paper pencils." Order LITKIT as a quarterly box for $99 or buy a full year's subscription for $395.

The Book Drop

The Book Drop offers six subscription options for YA and adult books, plus an additional two box types for younger readers. For as little as $8 per month, you'll get a hand-picked paperback delivered to your door, plus the feeling of knowing you're supporting Bethany Beach Books, an independent bookstore in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

NovelTea Book Club

If you love the hug-in-a-mug that is tea, the NovelTea Book Club is right for you. Starting at $16 per month, this literary subscription box contains a book, a package of tea or coffee, and extras, such as bubble baths, cookies, and candles. Readers interested in going green and saving some cash can opt to receive a reduced-cost secondhand book instead of a Penguin Classic.

Scribbler

Scribbler is the perfect subscription box for readers who want to become writers. For as little as $27 per month, subscribers receive books, inspirational materials, writing prompts, live chats with publishing experts, and more!

Book of the Month

One of the oldest and long-running literary subscription services, Book of the Month is the best subscription service for readers who just want books delivered to their doors. For $14.99 per month, Book of the Month subscribers receive book credits, which can be redeemed for one of that month's selected books, or carried over for the future. Readers can add up to two additional books of their choice, priced at $9.99 each, to every delivery.

My Thrill Club

If you're a fan of horror novels, mysteries, and thrillers, My Thrill Club is the subscription book service for you. For as little as $16 per month, you can receive two hardcover books in your chosen genre — There's also a "Surprise Me!" option for adventurous readers. — plus an eBook code for more reading fun.

Boxwalla Book Box

One of three subscription boxes Boxwalla offers, this is the only reading option on the list. For $29.95 per box, readers receive two books, plus extra goodies, delivered to their doors every two months. With an eye toward global literature and Nobel-worthy writing, the Boxwalla Book Box is a great option for the highbrow fiction connoisseur.

Once Upon a Book Club

Once Upon a Book Club makes reading interactive. Every adult and YA subscriber receives wrapped gifts with their monthly book, with instructions regarding when those gifts should be opened. (Hint: Every gift is tied to a page number in the monthly reading pick.) The fun can be yours, beginning at only $32.50 per month.

Used Books Monthly

By far the greenest and most affordable option on this list, Used Books Monthly ships handpicked, thrifted reads to you for as little as $5.79 per month. Subscribers choose to receive one, two, or four books in the genres and styles they select from a comprehensive questionnaire. Where else can you get that kind of customer service from home?

Peace & Pages

Peace & Pages is all about self-care. For as little as $20.99 per month, subscribers receive a book in their chosen genre, plus up to four self-care items, such as candles, coffee, or snacks. You can opt to receive boxes on a monthly or bimonthly basis, and, if you feel you have enough books at home, you can choose to receive self-care items only.

Unplugged Book Box

Another literary subscription service focused on getting away from it all, the Unplugged Book Box offers book boxes centered around themes in adult, YA, and new adult fiction. Each box comes with up to six self-care items and one brand-new novel, published within 60 days of box assembly. Unplugged Book Box plans start at just $34.99 per month.

My Coffee and Book Club

This highly customizable book subscription service allows customers to choose to receive two hardcover books, plus an eBook, in one of eight genres — plus a special "Surprise Me!" option — alongside a 12 oz. bag of ground or whole-bean coffee, every single month. Prices go as low as $31.99 per month, which means a lot of bang for your book-buying buck.

