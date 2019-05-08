These 17 Best Detective Pikachu Dancing Tweets Prove The Pokemon Can Shake His Tail Off To Anything — VIDEOS
The new Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu is now streaming on YouTube! Well, not quite. On Wednesday, May 8, Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds tweeted a video of what seemed to be the a leak of the entire film. “Um…. Attn @DetPikachuMovie @warnerbros,” Reynolds said, apparently alerting the studio to the leaked footage. But rather than a genuine leak, the link was actually just a video of Detective Pikachu dancing to a disco beat for over 100 minutes. Not to be left out of this adorable marketing strategy, the internet quickly started making their own Detective Pikachu dancing tweets, and these videos prove that the Pokémon can shake his tail off to anything.
The "leak" seems to have been a brilliant marketing strategy and a clever prank from an actor known for his amusing tendencies to troll. Though, honestly, if the entire movie only consisted of Pikachu getting groovy on the dance floor, fans would be just as entertained.
Of course, the best part of the prank was not the video itself, but the hilarious memes that followed on social media. Twitter users' natural reaction was to take the footage of Pikachu dancing and set it to random songs, from BTS and Halsey's hit single, to the best song from the soundtrack of A Star Is Born, to the theme songs of some of your favorite TV shows. No matter what song plays in the background, Pikachu's dance moves seem to fit perfectly, and they're very hard to stop watching. Get your fix below.
1. 'A Star Is Born'
3. "Old Town Road"
4. Take On Pikachu
5. It's Pika, B*tch
8. Pikayoncé
9. Y-M-C-A
10. Pikachu Found A Way
11. Pika With Luv
12. Pika's Got The Juice
13. Pika No. 5
14. Let's Groove Tonight
15. Pika's Roman Holiday
16. Key And Pikachu?
17. "Cease & Desist"
Jordan Peele himself responded to the clip, calling upon Pikachu to "cease and desist." Something tells me, the Pokémon isn't going to listen, but, hey, it was worth a shot!
At this point, it really looks like nothing is going to stop Detective Pikachu from dancing to his heart's content, and, really, who are we to stop him?