There's something oddly personal about awards season, whether you work in the entertainment industry or not. These 2018 Emmy nomination snubs, for example, really sting on an intimate level. It's like, you've invested hours of your life getting to know and love certain characters, you've spent even more hours discussing plot twists or funny moments with friends, so when their greatness doesn't get formally recognized, it kind of feels like an insult to your taste. Seriously, though — why, Television Academy?

1 Alison Brie — 'Glow' (Lead Actress In A Comedy Series) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first season of Glow only just debuted on Netflix in June 2017, but Brie's starring role as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actor-turned-amateur female wrestler, almost immediately garnered praise from fans and critics alike. Glow's second season rolled out at the end of June this year, and IndieWire reported that it had the "highest concentration of viewers in the 18-49 demographic of any original streaming content it has analyzed to date."