These 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Most Romantic Partners

While everyone has the ability to be a loving partner, some people are just naturally more romantic than others. And astrology can offer some intel on this personality trait, considering some zodiac signs tend to be more romantic than others. In fact, there are three zodiac signs that really take the cake when it comes to romance. These are the folks who know how to plan the perfect date night, who whisk their partners off their feet, and connect with others on an incredibly deep level.

There are so many factors that go into the making of a highly romantic person, and according to astrology, it even depends on more than just your sun sign, aka the zodiac sign that correlates with your birthday. "It's very important to remember that we're not just our sun sign, that we have a bunch of planets and asteroids that contribute to our astrological makeup that can make us more or less romantic," life coach and astrologer Joshua MacGuire tells Bustle. "The sun sign, however, is significant, and some signs are just naturally better at things than others. Likewise, all signs have the capacity for great romance, just some are more geared toward it more than others because of their values — what tends to be important to them."

That being said, these three signs are the ones who tend to truly value connection, empathy, aesthetics, and sensuality. And that's why, when it comes to romance, they truly know how to win their partners over. Here are the signs below, according to astrologers.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If anyone's going to connect with their partner on an emotional level, it's Cancer. "Ruled by the moon, Cancers are the most sensitive sign of the zodiac and, like the ocean, have fathomless depths of emotion," MacGuire says. "Their feeling nature is so intense, that when they love, you feel their love in all the little things they do." This tendency can make them prone to heartbreak, but with the right partner, they open up and love deeply. They're also highly empathetic, and can read their partner's like a book — which is super handy when it comes to creating the perfect date night. "They can add so much to one small day," MacGuire says. "They'll impress you with their memories, easily recalling your favorite wine, songs, how and where you like to be touched. Cancer feels so deeply and wants you to feel good, which is such a big part of romance."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For Libra, relationships are all about balance, which makes them really great partners when it comes to fair, balanced love. But it's also an eye for detail that wins their partners over. "What makes Libra so romantic is their aestheticism," MacGuire says. "They have such an eye for beauty, they really know how to set the scene for romance. They find the best restaurants, most gorgeous vacation spots, the best trinkets to gift their significant other. It's their high-level aestheticism that can make being with a Libra feel like you're in a fairy tale." They're also the type of person you'd want to have dinner with. "They ... have exquisite taste and manners, and when they're trying to impress you, nothing can stop them," MacGuire says. "They do just the right thing at just the right time. They're so sophisticated and so centered on you, that the combination creates unparalleled, unforgettable moments."