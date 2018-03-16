These 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Most Romantic Partners
While everyone has the ability to be a loving partner, some people are just naturally more romantic than others. And astrology can offer some intel on this personality trait, considering some zodiac signs tend to be more romantic than others. In fact, there are three zodiac signs that really take the cake when it comes to romance. These are the folks who know how to plan the perfect date night, who whisk their partners off their feet, and connect with others on an incredibly deep level.
There are so many factors that go into the making of a highly romantic person, and according to astrology, it even depends on more than just your sun sign, aka the zodiac sign that correlates with your birthday. "It's very important to remember that we're not just our sun sign, that we have a bunch of planets and asteroids that contribute to our astrological makeup that can make us more or less romantic," life coach and astrologer Joshua MacGuire tells Bustle. "The sun sign, however, is significant, and some signs are just naturally better at things than others. Likewise, all signs have the capacity for great romance, just some are more geared toward it more than others because of their values — what tends to be important to them."
That being said, these three signs are the ones who tend to truly value connection, empathy, aesthetics, and sensuality. And that's why, when it comes to romance, they truly know how to win their partners over. Here are the signs below, according to astrologers.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
If anyone's going to connect with their partner on an emotional level, it's Cancer. "Ruled by the moon, Cancers are the most sensitive sign of the zodiac and, like the ocean, have fathomless depths of emotion," MacGuire says. "Their feeling nature is so intense, that when they love, you feel their love in all the little things they do." This tendency can make them prone to heartbreak, but with the right partner, they open up and love deeply.
They're also highly empathetic, and can read their partner's like a book — which is super handy when it comes to creating the perfect date night. "They can add so much to one small day," MacGuire says. "They'll impress you with their memories, easily recalling your favorite wine, songs, how and where you like to be touched. Cancer feels so deeply and wants you to feel good, which is such a big part of romance."
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
For Libra, relationships are all about balance, which makes them really great partners when it comes to fair, balanced love. But it's also an eye for detail that wins their partners over. "What makes Libra so romantic is their aestheticism," MacGuire says. "They have such an eye for beauty, they really know how to set the scene for romance. They find the best restaurants, most gorgeous vacation spots, the best trinkets to gift their significant other. It's their high-level aestheticism that can make being with a Libra feel like you're in a fairy tale."
They're also the type of person you'd want to have dinner with. "They ... have exquisite taste and manners, and when they're trying to impress you, nothing can stop them," MacGuire says. "They do just the right thing at just the right time. They're so sophisticated and so centered on you, that the combination creates unparalleled, unforgettable moments."
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
As the dreamers of the zodiac, Pisces have the ability to whisk their partners off into romantic fantasy dream worlds. "Reality fades away and you can forget that there's life going on outside," MacGuire says. "They can make a candle-lit dinner, walk on the beach, and sex feel like a [out-of-this-world] experience."
Being with them is hypnotic when it comes to these sensual experiences. But they can also "get you" on a whole different level. "Not only can Pisces dissolve the boundaries of reality, but can dissolve the boundaries between themselves and their beloved," MacGuire says. "When with them, they can make you feel like you're this fused, combination person. You can read each others thoughts and sense each others' emotions as if you're sharing the same body. This level of at-one-ness with a Pisces brings the romance factor off the charts."
While these signs may have a few personality traits that make romance come easy, everyone has the ability to be a loving, caring partner. Usually, it's just about fostering closeness and connectedness by being in the moment, and being a great listener. And just like that, you can be super romantic, too.