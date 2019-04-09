Have you been hiding under a rock since 2011? In that case, you might be the only person who hasn't heard of Game Of Thrones, so this may not appeal to you. Anyhow, for pretty much every other person on the planet, summer may be on its way but, real talk, we are more excited about winter coming. In anticipation of the upcoming final season, fans are getting ready for all sorts of Game Of Thrones-related japes. But y'all, these Game Of Thrones merchandise are hands down the best way to celebrate the 8th and final season of the show.

I guess you are thinking I am about to hit y'all with a load of cos play type stuff. Lots of wigs, cloaks, swords. Well guys, think again, because I for one like my fandom with a huge dollop of functionality. Yes, because being the biggest stan is not just for LOLs, it's a flipping lifestyle choice. Also, TBH, some of those characters look a little grubby and I don't mess with that.

The range of GoT merch out there is seriously staggering. You could fill your entire home, wardrobe, drinks cabinet, and make-up bag with the stuff. And the price points are just as varied — from exorbitant costs only the ruler of the iron throne can manage (or anybody you know who works in finance), all the way down to bargain basement prices even the ruler of the royal septic tank can afford. Lucky for you, I've picked out some items from all different genres, and for all different budgets. Here's your list of the best.

1. 'Game Of Thrones' Door Holder — Primark Yes they flipping did. Are you actually making merchandise if you're not making merchandise that riffs off an iconic scene? Hell no. Game Of Thrones Door Holder £4 Primark For when you need that door held open, let this wonderful slice of LOLs 'hold the door' on your behalf. Is it too much to have one for every door in your home? Nope, I don't think so either. Find in store

2. Adidas Ultraboost X 'Game Of Thrones' Sick kicks bro! Oh, and not just any kicks. These are made by Adidas' top designers in tribute to Game Of Thrones. Ultraboost X Game Of Thrones £149.95 Adidas OK these may cost a royal amount but boy oh boy are they iconic. Available in Targaryan, Stark, Night Watch, Lannister, and White Walker (which is sadly sold out).

3. 'Game Of Thrones' Whiskeys — The Whiskey Exchange Show your appreciation for your favourite house with this limited run of themed whiskeys. A perfect gift for the classier of Game Of Thrones fans. House Greyjoy Talisker Select Reserve £49.75 The Whiskey Exchange What says 'Game Of Thrones' more than a big old sip of grog. Those guys love getting lit! This range of whiskeys takes inspiration from the show's houses and reflects that in the flavours chosen.

4. Game Of Thrones Grey Crop Sweatshirt — Primark Ever thought "ooh I would love to show my appreciation for my fave show but also look kind of hot"? Game Of Thrones Grey Crop Sweatshirt £10 Primark Oh hello top that can be worn in the gym, at the shops, or on the dance floor. Brings a whole new meaning to geek chic. Find in store.

5. 'Game Of Thrones' Stamps OK so if you are more of a "silent but deadly" stan, maybe you should be sticking your allegiance on your post. This collection of ten commemorative stamps are almost too cute to use but, come on, spread the joy. Game Of Thrones Stamps £7 Royal Mail An exclusive ten stamp set from our friends at Royal Mail featuring iconic characters from houses Stark, Targaryen, Lannister and Tyrell.

6. White Walker By Johnnie Walker OK yes, back to booze, but come on y'all, this one is extra special. Not only is it a special blend from a legendary brand, it also has a special bottle that reveals a top secret image when frozen. What is it? You'll have to freeze it to find out. White Walker By Johnnie Walker £34 Ocado Be the envy of all your drinking buddies with this limited edition whiskey.

7. 'Game Of Thrones' Dragon Egg Money Bank — Primark Make saving money marginally more enjoyable by putting your dough into an actual flipping dragon egg. Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Money Bank £8 Primark Ever hear of people talking about saving a "nest egg" for a "rainy day"? Back in the days when people had savings and that was normal/expected? Well how about keeping a dragon egg for a wintery day? Far more realistic. Find in store

8. 'Game Of Thrones' Stationary — Primark Alright, I'll say it. People just aren't formal enough anymore. Take this chance to be formal and write to your bae, comparing them to your personal Game Of Thrones pin up, obv. Game Of Thrones Notebook £4.50 Primark Be the envy of all your peers with this sleek AF notebook. Available in store.

9. 'Game Of Thrones' Socks — Primark Don't feel like wearing your love for your fave show on your sleeve? Then wear it on your feet. These are functional, cute, and stylish. Game Of Thrones Socks £3.50 Primark Give them a flash of your ankle in these bad boys. Available in store.