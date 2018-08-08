Argentina lawmakers will decide on Wednesday, Aug. 8, whether or not to legalize abortion in a country where it's been criminalized for over a century. The procedure is currently allowed only if the woman's life is in danger or in cases of rape. As the nation awaited the Senate's decision, women around the globe showed their support for Argentina's fight to legalize abortion through #AbortoLegalYa tweets.

Argentina's lower house of Congress narrowly passed a bill to legalize abortion through 14 weeks of pregnancy in June. The proposed legislation would make the procedure accessible through the free public health system and notes the physical danger women face when they try to obtain illegal abortions.

“We want to send a message to Argentina’s senators that the world is watching to see whether they will do right by women and end the grave suffering caused by criminalizing abortion,” Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International's Americas director, said in a statement released before Wednesday's vote.

More than a million Argentinian women were expected to protest outside Congress as senators debated the issue, The Guardian reports. To let them know they aren't alone in their fight, women and men from other countries tweeted their support for the bill to decriminalize abortion in the largely Catholic nation.

"Making Abortion Illegal Doesn't Stop Abortions" Green handkerchiefs have become associated with the battle over abortion rights in Argentina, and #AbortoLegalYa painted Twitter green on Wednesday.

"The World Is Looking At You" People showing their solidarity also posted illustrations of coat hangers, which have long represented illegal abortions.

"Vote Yes For Legal Abortion" Handwritten signs featuring the #AbortoLegalYa hashtag sent an even more personal message.

"Choosing Between Death Or Jail" Although abortion is technically legal if a woman's life is in danger, many doctors still refuse to perform the procedure, according to The Guardian's report.

"Strength To Our Sisters In Argentina" The hashtag #AbortoLegalYa translates to "legal abortion now."

A Tragic Death Brought Abortion Laws Into The Spotlight When Ana Maria Acevedo's cancer diagnosis worsened, she was denied chemo because she was pregnant and also refused an abortion. She died in 2007, and has since put a face to the fight to legalize abortion in Argentina.

Doctors Wearing Green In Solidarity Dr. Daniel Grossman, an American doctor who researches abortion and contraception, wrote on Twitter: "Access to safe abortion care is crucial to safe pregnancies, lowering the maternal mortality rate, and ending complications and death from unsafe abortion."

"Solidarity Against Forced Motherhood" American women donned green clothes in a show of solidarity, as well.

Dear Senators... Many tweets were directed at Argentinian lawmakers, urging them to vote in favor of the proposed law that would legalize the procedure.

"It's Time Argentina" The Catholic church came out in opposition to the Argentinian bill, but Catholics for Choice showed their support nonetheless.

With Argentina In Spirit People got a bit creative in order to wear green for the cause on Wednesday.

"Free, Safe, And Legal Abortion Now" The phrase "legal abortion now" was expanded by some to "free, safe, and legal abortion now."