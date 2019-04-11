If you've got oily skin, midday shine and a greasy T-zone are familiar enemies. Of course, there can be many reasons why your skin can't stop producing oil (hello, hormones, dehydration, and genetics), but often times, there's a more obvious culprit: your foundation. The best way to avoid this is by finding the best foundations for oily skin, and we happen to have some personal faves from Walmart.com.

Whether you prefer a classic liquid formula, a portable pressed powder, a versatile BB cream, or a convenient stick formula, Walmart.com has an amazing selection of foundations for oily skin types. A good rule of thumb when finding the best oily skin foundations is to look for formulas that are oil-free, water-based, multi-purpose. Also, look for best-selling matte foundations like this value pick from Maybelline, which has over 2,000 reviews and a four-star rating.

If you feel like you haven't found the right foundation for your unique complexion, no worries — there are plenty of formulas out there you've yet to try, and we've listed some of our faves below.

This Matte Foundation Has Plenty Of Shades To Choose From

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation $6 Walmart With nearly 40 shades, it's easy to find your perfect color match in this lightweight foundation. Plus, you'll never have to worry about looking shiny because this foundation absorbs oil throughout the day and gives skin a poreless look. Shop Now

For A Mostly Natural Formula With A Silky Finish, Try This Powder Foundation With Rosemary

FOUND Mattifying Powder Foundation with Rosemary $10 Walmart This 91% natural mineral formula offers a silky finish and buildable coverage. Fortified with rosemary and marshmallow root extract, skin is left calm and mattified. Shop Now

For A Matte Finish That Isn't Too Lifeless, This Foundation Is The Perfect Middle Ground

NYX Professional Makeup Stay Matte But Not Flat Liquid Foundation $8 Walmart Designed to help oily skin stay shine-free all day long, this mattifying formula is oil-free, water-based, and will never leave you looking cakey. Shop Now

For A Matte Foundation That's All-Natural, Try This Powder

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Mattifying Powder Foundation $16 Walmart If you're 100% on board with the clean beauty movement, this matte foundation is for you. Its all-natural and non-comedogenic formula keeps the skin healthy, evens out tone, and absorbs oil without drying out skin. Shop Now

This Foundation Stick Is A Must-Have For Touch-Ups

Flower Beauty Pore Perfect Instant Blur Stick + Multi-Tasking Foundation $13 Walmart This multi-tasking foundation stick makes touch-ups effortless. On one end there's product — a silky, full-coverage foundation stick — and on the other, there's a blur stick that disguises pores and mattifies the skin Shop Now

For A More Streamlined Routine, Try A BB Cream

MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF42 PA+++ $15 Walmart If you've got really oily skin, sometimes you may feel you're better off not wearing any makeup at all. Instead, try a BB cream that combines moisturizer, sunscreen and foundation into one single formula, so you can avoid any unwanted buildup. Shop Now

For A Powder-Matte Finish That Lasts All Day, Try This 16-Hour Foundation

Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Powder Foundation Makeup, Matte Finish $8 Walmart This full-coverage powder foundation blends flawlessly on the skin and promises up to 16 hours of wear. Shop Now

If You're Looking For A Foundation With SPF Protection, Try This Formula

Revlon colorstay makeup for combination/oily skin $10 Walmart With a matte finish, SPF protection, 24-hour wear, and over 35 shades to choose from, Revlon's Colorstay is a no-brainer for oily skin types. Shop Now

For Oily Skin That's Acne-Prone, Try This Foundation With Salicylic Acid

Neutrogena Skinclearing Makeup $13 Walmart If your oily skin also happens to be acne-prone, this oil-free formula is a perfect match. Not only is it non-comedogenic, but it also contains salicylic acid to help clear breakouts and unclog pores while disguising uneven tone. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.