These Are Our Favorite Walmart.com Foundations For Dry Skin

Finding the best foundation for your skin is no easy feat. With the amount of different formulas and finishes available, the options are seriously endless — even finding just the right shade can take a few rounds of trial and error. Now, imagine looking for foundation for dry skin. It's even trickier. Flakiness, dehydration, and sensitivity are the name of the game, so dry skin types call for foundations that will hydrate and heal as they conceal and perfect. Lucky for you, hydrating foundations for dry skin are easy to find on Walmart.com.

If you're on the market for a new foundation for your dry skin, we've rounded up a few of our favorite hydrating foundation formulas — from tints and serum formulas to creams, sticks, and tinted moisturizers —for every budget, preference, and goal. Do your makeup routine a favor and give one of our favorites a try. We promise you'll never go back.

A Lightweight Tint Enhanced With Hyaluronic Acid

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint $15 Walmart If you're looking for a hydrating formula that won't weigh your skin down with oils, this is it. This hydrating tint is packed with hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated and plump without any grease. Shop Now

Love A Matte Finish But Are Dying For Hydration? Look No Further

Maybelline Dream Velvet Soft-Matte Hydrating Foundation $7 Walmart What makes this foundation unique is its whipped-gel formula — it's infused with water to deliver 12 hours of hydration with a soft-matte finish. Shop Now

A Natural Foundation Formula That's Guaranteed Safe For Sensitive Skin

Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation $15 Walmart This 98.9% natural foundation formula hydrates the skin with Meadowfoam Seed Oil and lasts all day long. Plus, it's been tested by dermatologists so you can rest assured this product won't irritate your skin. Shop Now

B.Y.O.T(inted-Moisturizer) With These Customizable Color Drops

NYX Professional Makeup Total Control Drop Foundation $14 Walmart Holding out on trying a tinted moisturizer because you can't give up your regular formula? Create your own tinted moisturizer or sunscreen with these convenient and versatile foundation drops. Shop Now

A Deeply Nourishing BB Cream With Serious Sun Protection

MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF42 PA+++ $13 Walmart This powerhouse product combines the best of skincare — hyaluronic acid, ceramides, soothing extracts, UVA and UVB protection — with the coverage of a foundation for both short and long-term results. Shop Now

Always On The Go? This Hydrating Stick Formula Will Be Your New Go-To

Black Opal Creme Stick Foundation SPF 15 $10 Walmart Recommended for normal to dry skin types, this stick foundation offers hydration and SPF with the benefits of a maximum-coverage formula. Plus, it's great for contouring and highlighting. Shop Now

This 3-In-1 Formula Is Packed With Nutrients And Coverage

COVERGIRL + OLAY Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation $13 Walmart Serum meets moisturizer meets foundation with this 3-in-1 product that treats the skin while instantly improving tone. With hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this foundation instantly boots hydration levels and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Shop Now

A Fan-Favorite Serum Foundation That Hydrates And Brightens As It Conceals

bareMinerals BareSkin Pure Brightening Serum Foundation $21 Walmart If you like a foundation with sheer, buildable coverage, this mineral-based option is a perfect choice. A coconut-derived base enhanced with lilac plant stem cells and vitamin c hydrate skin while jojoba-coated mineral pigments even out tone. Shop Now

A $4 Formula For Lightweight Coverage And Glow

e.l.f. Cosmetics Tinted Moisturizer, SPF 20 $4 Walmart Definitely one of the most affordable options out there, this tinted moisturizer formulated with aloe, cucumber, and vitamins A, C, and E costs just $4. It delivers lightweight coverage with a natural glow. Shop Now

Hydrating And Anti-Aging, This Retinol-Enhanced Tinted Moisturizer Is Seriously Impressive

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Spf 20, Retinol Treatment $13 Walmart This multi-tasking formula acts as a moisturizer, retinol treatment, sunscreen, and foundation all in one. You can expect instant sheer coverage with a natural, dewy finish and, over time, fewer fine lines and a more even tone. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.