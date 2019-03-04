These Are Our Favorite Walmart.com Foundations For Dry Skin
Finding the best foundation for your skin is no easy feat. With the amount of different formulas and finishes available, the options are seriously endless — even finding just the right shade can take a few rounds of trial and error. Now, imagine looking for foundation for dry skin. It's even trickier. Flakiness, dehydration, and sensitivity are the name of the game, so dry skin types call for foundations that will hydrate and heal as they conceal and perfect. Lucky for you, hydrating foundations for dry skin are easy to find on Walmart.com.
If you're on the market for a new foundation for your dry skin, we've rounded up a few of our favorite hydrating foundation formulas — from tints and serum formulas to creams, sticks, and tinted moisturizers —for every budget, preference, and goal. Do your makeup routine a favor and give one of our favorites a try. We promise you'll never go back.
A Lightweight Tint Enhanced With Hyaluronic Acid
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
$15
If you're looking for a hydrating formula that won't weigh your skin down with oils, this is it. This hydrating tint is packed with hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated and plump without any grease.
Love A Matte Finish But Are Dying For Hydration? Look No Further
Maybelline Dream Velvet Soft-Matte Hydrating Foundation
$7
What makes this foundation unique is its whipped-gel formula — it's infused with water to deliver 12 hours of hydration with a soft-matte finish.
A Natural Foundation Formula That's Guaranteed Safe For Sensitive Skin
Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation
$15
This 98.9% natural foundation formula hydrates the skin with Meadowfoam Seed Oil and lasts all day long. Plus, it's been tested by dermatologists so you can rest assured this product won't irritate your skin.
B.Y.O.T(inted-Moisturizer) With These Customizable Color Drops
NYX Professional Makeup Total Control Drop Foundation
$14
Holding out on trying a tinted moisturizer because you can't give up your regular formula? Create your own tinted moisturizer or sunscreen with these convenient and versatile foundation drops.
A Deeply Nourishing BB Cream With Serious Sun Protection
MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF42 PA+++
$13
This powerhouse product combines the best of skincare — hyaluronic acid, ceramides, soothing extracts, UVA and UVB protection — with the coverage of a foundation for both short and long-term results.
Always On The Go? This Hydrating Stick Formula Will Be Your New Go-To
Black Opal Creme Stick Foundation SPF 15
$10
Recommended for normal to dry skin types, this stick foundation offers hydration and SPF with the benefits of a maximum-coverage formula. Plus, it's great for contouring and highlighting.
This 3-In-1 Formula Is Packed With Nutrients And Coverage
COVERGIRL + OLAY Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation
$13
Serum meets moisturizer meets foundation with this 3-in-1 product that treats the skin while instantly improving tone. With hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this foundation instantly boots hydration levels and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
A Fan-Favorite Serum Foundation That Hydrates And Brightens As It Conceals
bareMinerals BareSkin Pure Brightening Serum Foundation
$21
If you like a foundation with sheer, buildable coverage, this mineral-based option is a perfect choice. A coconut-derived base enhanced with lilac plant stem cells and vitamin c hydrate skin while jojoba-coated mineral pigments even out tone.
A $4 Formula For Lightweight Coverage And Glow
e.l.f. Cosmetics Tinted Moisturizer, SPF 20
$4
Definitely one of the most affordable options out there, this tinted moisturizer formulated with aloe, cucumber, and vitamins A, C, and E costs just $4. It delivers lightweight coverage with a natural glow.
Hydrating And Anti-Aging, This Retinol-Enhanced Tinted Moisturizer Is Seriously Impressive
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Spf 20, Retinol Treatment
$13
This multi-tasking formula acts as a moisturizer, retinol treatment, sunscreen, and foundation all in one. You can expect instant sheer coverage with a natural, dewy finish and, over time, fewer fine lines and a more even tone.
