A new report from Publishers Weekly shows that one book is dominating lists of the bestselling books of 2018 so far. Published in Jan. 2018, Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is the bestselling book of the year so far, dominating the print, iBook, and Barnes & Noble eBook charts. It's not the only book that's popular across multiple formats, however. Keep reading to find out what books the U.S. is buying in the first half of 2018.

Publishers Weekly released three bestseller lists on Monday: the Top 10 eBooks on iBooks, the Top 10 Barnes & Noble eBooks, and the Top 20 print books. Three titles — Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff, The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah, and The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn — appear on all three lists, and an additional six — Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate, The Fallen by David Baldacci, A Higher Loyalty by James Comey, The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, and The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkane — appear on two of the three lists.

Among the remaining 19 books on the bestseller lists, five are books for children, including two Dr. Seuss titles and the parody picture book, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo. One book that — thankfully — only appears once on the three lists released by Publishers Weekly is 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson, the Toronto professor who rose to a celebrity among young men on the far right after he refused to use the correct pronouns when talking with a nonbinary college student. All of these titles appear among Publishers Weekly's list of the Top 20 bestselling print books.

The Top 10 eBooks on iBooks are:

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff

The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

The Fallen by David Baldacci

The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

A Higher Loyalty by James Comey

Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate

Origin by Dan Brown

The Top 10 eBooks on the Barnes & Noble website are:

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff

The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

The Fallen by David Baldacci

The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

The 17th Suspect by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

Shelter in Place by Nora Roberts

Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate

The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

Dark in Death by J.D. Robb

I've got the Top 5 bestselling print books of the year so far for you to check out below:

1 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' by Michael Wolff Michael Wolff's bombshell report stirred up plenty of controversy when it was published in January, but it has sold a lot of copies in the six months since.

'Magnolia Table' by Joanna Gaines Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines shares her favorite recipes for entertaining in Magnolia Table.

'A Higher Loyalty' by James Comey Another inside look at the Trump administration, this time from James Comey, A Higher Loyalty recounts the former F.B.I. Director's experiences during and after the 2016 general election.

'A Wrinkle in Time' by Madeleine L'Engle' Adaptated for its big-screen debut this year, A Wrinkle in Time follows Meg and Charles Wallace Murry as they journey through a series of new universes in search of their missing father.

5 'Dog Man and Cat Kid' by Dav Pilkey The fourth book in Captain Underpants creator Dav Pilkey's Dog Man series, Dog Man and Cat Kid gives the crime-fighting pooch a feline sidekick in his battle against Petey, the World's Most Evil Cat.