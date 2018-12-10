Everyone has their own set of holiday traditions they follow. For some, it involves trimming the tree, hanging up stockings, and stringing miles and miles of twinkle lights. For others, it revolves around baking cookies, singing carols, and sending out greeting cards. But for most people, no matter how they celebrate, the holidays aren't complete without a good old-fashioned festive story. If you're looking for a tale to share with friends, you might want to check out the most popular holiday books, according to Goodreads users.

Would it surprise you to learn that when it comes to the most beloved holiday books, Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol and Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas top the list? Probably not. But what if I said that A Fault in Our Stars author John Green has a title on the list, as does Lord of the Rings creator J.R.R. Tolkien? Now I've got your attention.

Generated by user-data — meaning it's a little one-dimensional and lacking some serious diversity and most of them are Christmas-related — here is a list of the 15 most popular holiday books, according to Goodreads. It includes plenty of your favorite holiday stories, and a few titles you might not even know — at least, not yet.

'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens It probably comes at no surprise that this Charles Dickens classic is at the top of everyone's list when it comes to favorite Christmas stories. The book that is credited with popularizing some of the season's most treasured traditions, it just doesn't feel like the holidays without reading A Christmas Carol. Read more on Goodreads.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' by Dr. Seuss No matter how much of a Grinch you may be around the holidays, this classic children's book can help you get in the Christmas spirit. Featuring fun rhymes, an adorable animal side kick, and an entire village full cute kids, it's the perfect family-friendly read all season long. Read more on Goodreads.

'The Polar Express' by Chris Van Allsburg In this beautiful and beloved picture book, readers go on a magical journey to see Santa Claus and his reindeer in the North Pole. Like any good holiday story, there is plenty of adventure, excitement, and magic along the way. Read more on Goodreads.

'The Night Before Christmas' by Clement C. Moore You know the story, you know the rhymes, and you know it just isn't Christmas without reading this Clement C. Moore poem about a family's magical holiday visit from jolly old St. Nick. Read more on Goodreads.

'Let It Snow' by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle In this modern holiday classic, bestselling YA authors John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle gift readers three charming stories of love, romance, and kissing in the snow. no matter how cold it gets outside, this delightful collection will warm your heart. Read more on Goodreads.

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' by Barbara Robinson What happens when "the worst kids in the history of the world" take over their town's local Christmas pageant in this award-winning holiday children's book? Hilarious and heartwarming hijinks, that's what. Read more on Goodreads.

'Holidays on Ice' by David Sedaris No one writes about the holidays quite like humorist David Sedaris, whose essay collection offers such favorites as the diaries of a Macy's elf and the story of a barnyard secret Santa scheme gone awry. Funny and festive, it's a great holiday read for grown-ups in need of a laugh. Read more on Goodreads.

'Dash & Lily's Book of Dares' by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan In this holiday romance, a notebook full of challenges brings two unlikely teens together for a scavenger hunt that will alter both of their lives forever. But when they finally meet in real life, will their in-person selves connect like their written versions have, or will the hunt end in heartache? Read more on Goodreads.

'The Christmas Box' by Richard Paul Evans The first in a bestselling holiday trilogy, The Christmas Box kicks off the classic story of a widow and the young family that moves in with her and changes everything. Together, they discover the reason for the season and the true spirit of the holidays. Read more on Goodreads.

'The Gift of the Magi' by O. Henry Few books get to the heart of what the holidays are really about better than O. Henry's American classic. A moving tale about love, giving, and selflessness, The Gift of the Magi should be considered required Christmas reading. Read more on Goodreads.

'Letters from Father Christmas' by J.R.R. Tolkien Every December at the home of author J.R.R. Tolkien, a letter from the North Pole would arrive addressed to the children. Inside were wild tales from Father Christmas about his life: the reindeer that helped pull his sleigh, the clumsy Polar Bear that fell through the roof of his house, the goblins who lived underneath his home. Collected together with stunning illustrations, Letters from Father Christmas is a delightful holiday read for the whole family. Read more on Goodreads.

'The Christmas Shoes' by Donna VanLiere In this touching holiday tale, a work-obsessed attorney at risk of losing his family crosses paths with a young boy whose mother is dying of cancer during a fateful shopping trip on Christmas Eve. Their chance encounter changes both of their lives for ever, and teaches each one important lessons about serendipity, humanity, and love. Read more on Goodreads.

'The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey' by Susan Wojciechowski In this bestselling Christmas classic, a lonely woodcarver's life is changed when a widow and her son approach him with a request that results in a moving miracle for everyone. It's a moving, lyrical story about pain and the healing powers of the holidays. Read more on Goodreads.

'Hercule Poirot's Christmas' by Agatha Christie The halls are decked in blood in this Agatha Christie mystery. The Lee family gathers for a Christmas Eve reunion, but the merry occasion takes a murderous turn when the tyrannical Simeon Lee is found upstairs with his throat slashed. Anyone could be a suspect, but luckily famed detective Hercule Poirot is there to find out exactly who killed the old man and why. Read more on Goodreads.