On August 11, a new moon will rise, signaling the end of one moon cycle and the beginning of another. It's not just a new moon, though — it's also a partial solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse happens whenever the sun, the moon, and the Earth are not perfectly aligned in a straight line. In the case of a partial solar eclipse, the moon moves so that it covers a small piece of the sun. This is certainly a very cool thing to see in the sky, but it also has a deeper meaning. Like any other astrological phenomenon, the partial solar eclipse has some spiritual meanings that are going to affect your life.

A new moon also has spiritual meaning of its own. According to Gostica, "New moon energy can be powerful. Tapping into this energy can support your dreams and desires." A new moon is the start of a new moon cycle, and so it makes sense that it represents changes, or the desire for change, in our lives. New moons give off a vibe that makes you want to do something different, close old chapters and open new ones, and move towards the future in a positive way.

Solar eclipses, however, are a little different. This particular solar eclipse is happening during Leo season, and also during Mercury retrograde, which may throw things off a bit. Leo season is known for being bold and flashy, while Mercury retrograde can mess with communication and little details. Mercury retrograde is also known to be a time when starting something new isn't the best idea, making this eclipse quite different. So what can you expect? We've outlined some of the spiritual meanings of this partial solar eclipse below.

It's A Time Of Truthfulness And Re-evaluation Giphy Astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle this solar eclipse will affect all signs strongly because it's happening during Leo season. Stardust says, "Leo is the ruler of the jungle, as well as the life giver. The lion is known to be the ruler and the spirit — as Leo rules the heart chakra — where blood flows, therefore allowing this eclipse to focus on what is essential to life and happiness. The issue, where some people and Leos may fall short, is knowing how to use the power to the highest and truest. Often times, people and Leo suns don’t use this amazing gift to help the greater good, only focusing on helping themselves, at any cost." Stardust adds, "As the Sun is the planetary ruler of Leo and the heart is the central part of Leo, this eclipse focuses on truthfulness and purity of heart — re-evaluating how we care and nurture ourselves and others. Also, learning that in order to be powerful, we must step into the sun and be honest about the past, in order to be happy and thrive."

It Could Mean The Beginning Of Something New Giphy Astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle that, like any eclipse, August's partial solar eclipse could signify new beginnings: "An eclipse, whether total or partial, may often suddenly bring to light ideas, thoughts or opportunities that allow us to spring forward more quickly than normal. An event or situation we now experience may feel more fated during the time of an eclipse, offering a more spiritual connection as we move on our intended or desired path."

It's A Time Of Spiritual Enlightenment Giphy Furiate also points out that this eclipse is associated with Jupiter and Neptune, which has another meaning. Furiate says, "The eclipse on August 11 will be doubly blessed with a trine aspect between the planets Jupiter and Neptune. Jupiter is often associated with benefit fortune and opportune experiences to gain in spiritual wisdom. Neptune may allow us to dream big, to question the purpose and meaning of life or to intuitively know what is personally best. When Jupiter and Neptune dance in harmony with this trine aspect, it may feel as though the spiritual gods are awakened to enlighten your soul and to bless you with the wisdom and insightful knowledge to joyfully transcend all that may limit your perceptions."