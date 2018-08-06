There's a lot happening in the month of August, astrologically speaking. We begin the month in Mercury retrograde, which might mess with communication and travel, making things a little more complicated for everyone. Around mid-month, on August 11, there's a partial solar eclipse that is going to bring about a specific energy. While it will affect everyone, there are a few zodiac signs that the August partial solar eclipse will affect the least — and if one of those signs is yours, you're going to want to know about it!

This month's solar eclipse is the last of the summer's three seismic eclipses, and it falls in Leo. Eclipses are typically known for bringing about some sort of change, for opening some doors while slamming others shut. An eclipse typically makes you aware of certain things, pushing you in the right direction in some way. Solar eclipses specifically typically correspond with new beginnings and opportunities. According to Allure, "For many people, solar eclipses are when we realize we need more than what we’re currently receiving, and we send cosmic invitations to the universe to welcome abundance."

This eclipse is also about fixing an imbalances in your life. It might help you close some parts of the past that you don't need to be focused on anymore, or bring about some kind of revelation. This is pretty general, but what does it mean for you specifically? Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who says that if you call one of the below signs your own, the solar eclipse isn't going to affect you as much as it will affect some other signs out there. That's a good thing — and a good reason to take advantage of the energy out there.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Cora Foxx/ Bustle This eclipse could be good for your love life. Stardust tells Bustle, "This eclipse heightens your romantic side, connecting you deeply with others. The only caveat is you may need more assurance from people, which is a good thing as you are learning to be more dependent and less independent of others."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Cora Foxx/ Bustle For Gemini, this eclipse is going to be more about the past than hte future. Stardust says, "Your phone may suddenly get flooded with messages from ghosts of the past. Try to reconnect with these individuals to understand the past, present, and future."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cora Foxx/ Bustle August is all about the financial stuff for you! Stardust says, "The eclipse serves as a perfect time to take stock of your finances and treat yourself to an earthly delight with your savings - perhaps indulging yourself will help you feel more balanced and secure."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Cora Foxx/ Bustle Things may have been tough for you recently, but they're about to calm down a bit. Stardust says, "After witnessing drama for the past few weeks, the eclipse may make you take a step back, giving you the chance to hibernate, rest up, and do you for a change, as you often help others 24/7. It’s time to disconnect from the world and take a bath, and recharge your batteries with a clear head."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Cora Foxx/ Bustle This eclipse is going to shine a light on some of your relationships. According to Stardust, "Issues with friends may come to ahead, however, it’s a time to see who really has your back in your social scene. While you may feel stranded by some, it’s time to take stock of the people who genuinely care and celebrate them."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Cora Foxx/ Bustle Use this eclipse as a reason to relax for the end of the summer. Stardust says, "You’ve dreamt of the perfect vacation all summer - now is your time to put your dreams into action by escaping the mundane in favor a lovely getaway."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Cora Foxx/ Bustle Stardust says, "People may express their inner feelings with you during this eclipse. Don’t run away, allow yourself to get intimate with others and create a deeper understanding and relationship with them."