These 'Avengers 4' Theories About Gamora Will Give You So Much Hope For The Green Guardian's Future

Spoilers ahead. Gamora is the most ferocious Guardian of the Galaxy — she's certainly the smartest. However, at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, she is also arguably the most dead, which means the Avengers 4 theories about Gamora are multiplying faster than Thanos can snap his fingers. (And that's saying something.) Many fans are hoping that Gamora will return in Avengers 4 and somehow be brought back to life, along with most of her fellow Guardians, but Gamora's second chance might not be so simple.

Many of the Guardians, including Groot, Mantis, and Peter Quill himself, turned to dust at the end of Infinity War when Thanos, having collected all six Infinity Stones, snapped his fingers, wiping out half the population of the universe. It's widely expected that all those who turned to dust are going to be saved in Avengers 4 and come back into existence. For now, they aren't dead for good, but rather mostly dead. And, in the immortal words of Miracle Max in The Princess Bride, "There's a big difference between mostly dead and all dead. Mostly dead is slightly alive."

Gamora's status is a bit more unclear. After Thanos pushed her off a cliff on the planet Vormir, fans saw her lifeless body laying on the ground below, blood trickling from behind her back. It certainly felt more permanent than disappearing into dust. That said, actor Zoe Saldana is expected to reprise her role in Avengers 4. She has mentioned in several interviews that she would be in the film, telling The LA Times that she had read the Avengers 4 script and telling E! News that she would be returning for Avengers 4 reshoots in the fall of 2018. So, what does this all mean? These Avengers 4 Gamora theories attempt to find out.

Gamora Is Dead For Good

OK, this isn't so much a theory as a possibility, but it's worth noting that it is entirely possible that Saldana was just lying to the press about her involvement in Avengers 4 to keep the secret of her character's death in Infinity War (which was, admittedly, a jaw-dropper). Gamora could be dead for good, which would really be a shame. Not only is Gamora Thanos' greatest weakness, but she's also one of Marvel Cinematic Universe's few women heroes, and she's played by one of only a handful of women of color in the MCU not in Black Panther.

Gamora Will Return In Flashbacks

The MCU isn't known for being heavy on flashbacks, but Infinity War introduced a fun new way to frame them through Nebula's recorded memories. Nebula is part tech, and she was implanted with a device that records her memories and has the capability to play them back, which means she could easily play back some memories of Gamora in Avengers 4. Perhaps she remembers speaking with Gamora about more than just the location of the Soul Stone. Or maybe confronting Thanos with a memory of Gamora will cause him to lose his momentum in Avengers 4. Regardless, it seems very possible that even if Gamora does not come back to life, she will return in flashbacks.

Gamora's Soul Is Trapped By The Soul Stone

The end of Infinity War gave many fans hope that Gamora isn't as dead as she seemed. After Thanos completed his mission, he disappeared into a sort of new plane of existence, living on what appeared to be a flourishing planet Titan, where he was met with young Gamora. Young Gamora asked him what his mission cost him, and they walked forward together. The entire thing seemed to be a manifestation of Thanos' desires, a life-like dream created by the Infinity Stones. And while the surroundings were definitely created by the Reality Stone, Gamora and her personality could only have one real source: the Soul Stone.

Because Thanos traded Gamora's life for the Soul Stone, it's possible that she's still alive in the stone. In the comic books, as reported by Express, Gamora is, in fact, trapped inside the Soul Stone. Could she be not so dead after all?

Gamora Is The Key To Defeating Thanos

If Gamora is alive somehow as part of the Soul Stone, then it stands to reason that she will play a huge role in defeating Thanos in Avengers 4. By sacrificing her for the Soul Stone, Thanos revealed to the audience that she was his greatest weakness: the only person he's ever loved. In an issue of Empire, co-director Joe Russo suggested that Thanos could not be beaten by strength alone, but by emotions. "You have to find vulnerabilities for characters of that level of strength. Look for their emotional and physical life — that's where we figure out how we make those characters crack," Russo told the magazine, as reported by Express.

The Avengers will never beat Thanos with muscle, they have to do it with emotional blows, and who better to deliver those blows than Gamora? Gamora could return to beat Thanos in the knick of time, or, at the very least, save her fellow Guardians from his wrath.

Whatever Gamora ends up doing in Avengers 4, it's clear that all fans agree that she has to come back in some shape or form. We're not ready to quit you, Gamora.