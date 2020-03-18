With people stuck at home and restless, celebrities are doing whatever they can to ease fans' minds during this scary time of COVID-19. Some celebs are even entertaining fans on Instagram Live, helping make social distancing a little less mundane. Many actors and musicians are playing concerts at home and others are coming up with creative ways that serve as welcome distractions. Some artists have even pledged to sign on every day so fans have something entertaining to look forward to. And it's exactly the positivity and distraction many need right now.

From Miley Cyrus, to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, to Lizzo, a variety of celebrities are doing what they can during self-quarantine to unite their fans. As Legend wrote on Instagram on March 17, "Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring." Not only has the Grammy winner decided to make isolation less boring, he's also transformed his efforts into charity. Legend, along with other artists like Chris Martin and Charlie Puth (he'll perform on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. EST), partnered with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization for a virtual concert series called #TogetherAtHome. The partnership hopes to spread unity and raise COVID-19 awareness, all while giving fans something fun to look forward to. There will be a new performance every day.

And that's just one effort from celebrities using Instagram Live to entertain and connect with fans during COVID-19 social distancing. Here are some others that might be worth a look.

1. Miley Cyrus Starting on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 at 11:30 a.m. PST, Miley Cyrus is going live on Instagram in a series she has titled "Bright Minded." She and special guests, like Demi Lovato, are sharing "bright minded stories" in order to help fans feel good. She's also giving advice to fans on how to stay calm during this time, and even giving some yoga lessons.

2. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen As previously mentioned, Legend held a #TogetherAtHome concert on Tuesday, March 17. And he had his family's full support. Even Chrissy Teigen showed up in her towel and their daughter Luna made a cameo. The family then switched over to Teigen's Instagram to do a cooking livestream.

3. Chris Martin Before Legend performed his virtual concert series, Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, sang his heart out for fans for his #TogetherAtHome concert. It was only a mini-gig, but it was well worth it.

4. The Jonas Brothers Joe Jonas/Instagram Minus their brother Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas went live together on March 17, where they went through their old discography. Jonas Brothers fans were pleased, to say the least.

5. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Now, Keith Urban did all of the singing during his at-home concert on March 16, but Nicole Kingdom contributed by gifting viewers with her very own dance performance.

6. Josh Gad Josh Gad isn't technically going live on Instagram, but he has been going live on Twitter. Every day since March 13, the Frozen 2 star has read a book to kids to help them fall asleep. He's appropriately titled this series the #GadBookClub. Gad first proposed the idea on March 13, when he tweeted, "Thinking about LIVE reading at night for all of you who have kids out there or are just weird and want to hear a grown man read and are stuck at home. What say you?"

7. Lizzo On March 13, Lizzo held group meditation to promote "healing during this global crisis." The session even included crystals and flute playing by Lizzo herself.

8. Katharine McPhee & David Foster On March 16, Katharine McPhee and David Foster performed live on Instagram. They loved doing it so much that they are now holding virtual concerts every day at 5:30 p.m. PST. On day two, Legend even joined them. And McPhee teased that more special guests are expected to show up in the future.

9. Ben Platt Ben Platt, along with Noah Galvin and Kathryn Gallagher, hosted a #QuaranTunes virtual dance party, where they, and whoever else wanted to participate, could all dance together from the safety of their own homes. The Tony winner also encouraged fans to donate to the NYC Food Bank, since many are without food during this scary time.