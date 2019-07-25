Could there *BE* a better wedding theme than your favorite all-time TV show? OK, maybe you don't want your entire wedding to be planned around Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, Joey, and Rachel. I get it. BUT you can now get Friends wine glasses for your wedding or your bachelorette — or even as gifts, if you have some Friends fans forming your wedding party.

This genius development comes from Etsy, of course — and the mind of Etsy user JcDezigns. There are loads of different options in the classic Friends font, some of which just give the role you have at the wedding — but some mimic the Friends-styles episode titles of "The One Where...". There are variations including "The One Where You're My Bridesmaid", "Bride" and "Groom", "The I Do Crew", "The Bride To Be", and more.

And yes, some of the options are customizable, which is the DREAM. Options like "The One Where Karen and Sean Get Married", "The One Where Erica Says I Do" and "The One Where Allie Marries Tyler" are shown on the Etsy store, but you can get them customized with your own names to make the day really special. Seriously, there are so many options — it's easy to get lost in all of the nostalgic glory.

They start at about $12, so you can keep them just for you and your hubby or splash out for the whole bridal party. These little gems are keepsakes that will always remind them that *takes a deep breath* — I'LL BE THERE FOR YOUUUUUUUUUU! Like I said, if you want to go for an entire Friends-themed wedding then I totally will not judge.

Of course, if you're a true Friends fanatic then you'll know that there are a whole lot of ways to show your dedication to the funniest 10 seasons of all time. Firstly, these amazing Friends coffee tumblers (also from Etsy), recently rocked the internet. They are customizable and come in a lot of different options and combinations, so you can finally have the Central Perk moment you've been dying for.

Or, if you really want to live the dream and feel like your life is one non-stop laugh track, then you should check out the Friends-style furniture at Ikea. It will have you feeling like a privileged 90s 20-something with affordable housing in no time at all. But the real test of your Friends commitment is whether or not you're ready to buy tickets to Scotland to catch the Friends musical at the Edinburgh Fringe this August. I am not committed enough to anything to sit through a musical at the Fringe about it, but you might be a better person than I am.

Planning a wedding is no small feat — in fact, it's about as stressful as it gets. Anything that injects a little fun and can help you not take the whole situation so seriously must be a huge help — so it's easy to see why these glasses would be a great choice for any Friends fan. Whether you use them for the bachelorette, box them up as gifts, or just straight-up rock them on the big day, you'll be getting all of the Friends feels you need to get you through the wedding.