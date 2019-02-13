It's been almost six years since Frozen hit theaters and melted our icy cold hearts. But while the first film definitely came across as whimsical and fun, the release of the Frozen 2 trailer indicates that much darker times are still ahead for Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf. There's a lot to unpack from the two-minute clip — so much so that it's inspired numerous Frozen 2 theories based on the trailer alone. And once you hear some of these predictions, you won't be able to "let it go." (Sorry, but it had to be done just once.)

The film, which is slated to hit theaters in November, brings back all of your favorite original cast members while also briefly introducing some new characters as well, though their names and how exactly they'll fit into the story remain to be seen. In fact, the plot itself isn't really explained too much, despite the length of the trailer. Elsa is seen scaling a massive wave in the ocean (and promptly falling into the icy depths moments after). Anna is now a total badass and rocking a new hairdo. Olaf and Elsa are shown trying to defend themselves against what looks like pink fire. But what does it all mean?

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

The synopsis for Frozen 2 states that “Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom." So what exactly is it that they discover about Arendelle's history? Let's try to unpack some of the trailer's biggest moments and see what kind of theories are floating around out there.

1. Climate Change Will Play A Role

It's impossible to watch the footage and not notice that a lot of the snowy imagery Frozen is kinda known for is replaced by gorgeous autumn colors. Could this suggest that climate change will factor into Frozen 2? Some fans, like @akfamilyhomeak, think so, which would make for a pretty interesting (not to mention educational) plot point.

2. Their Destination Is Actually Canada

Others are taking a more humorous approach to all the autumn imagery, suggesting that Elsa & Co. will be making their way to Canada instead.

3. Frozen 2 Will Crossover With Another Disney Favorite Film

Twitter user @OneGoldenSun predicted that Anna and Elsa's latest journey will tap into the theory connecting Frozen and Tarzan that fans have been obsessing over for years. The theory centers around the belief that Elsa and Anna's parents didn't die at sea, but rather were shipwrecked on an island along with their son, Tarzan. Yes, many believe Tarzan could be Anna and Elsa's younger brother. But could this crossover really come to fruition? Anything is possible at this point.

4. The Mystery Girl In The Trailer Is Anna & Kristoff's Daughter

No one knows for sure yet who this mystery person is, but she does appear to have powers like Elsa, except in relation to autumn/fall. That could indicate she's related to them in some way, or maybe prove that there are more magically-prone people out there like Elsa tied to the four different seasons.

5. Wait, She's Actually Elsa's Girlfriend

There's been a lot of speculation that Elsa will be getting a girlfriend in Frozen 2. Even co-director Jennifer Lee seemed open to the idea, telling The Huffington Post back in February 2018, "I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film — that it’s creating dialogue." Could this character be the result of that? Fans will just have to wait and see.

6. Thanos Is Going Down

Could Elsa be the one to undo the finger snap heard around the world? OK, OK, probably not, but it's fun to think about at least!

7. The Poster Reveals A Lot More Than You'd Think

Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, tweeted out the official Frozen 2 poster and teased that there are few important Easter eggs inside within it — particularly when it comes to the symbols inside of the snowflake when viewed up close. Twitter user @Panchecco noted that the symbols represent the four elements, adding further fuel to the fire that the movie will introduce other people who share similar powers as Elsa but centered around the other seasons (autumn, spring, and summer). Queens for every season? Yes, please!

8. Anna Is About To Attack... Something

The end of the trailer shows something or someone coming up behind Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff, causing Anna to leap into action and draw Kristoff's sword to attack. Who and/or what is it she's attacking? That remains to be seen, but we can definitely all agree that Anna is a total boss and already the true star of this sequel.

Needless to say, November 22 can't get here soon enough.