Nick Jonas is officially a married man, and Twitter doesn't know how to deal with it. On Saturday, Dec. 2, the former boy band star and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in the first of two ceremonies in the bride's native India, and the tweets about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding have been pouring in ever since. It seems the Jonas Brothers fandom is alive and well, and they're not entirely OK with another one of their childhood crushes saying "I do" to someone who's not them.

After the 2007 release of their self-titled album, the Jonas Brothers became a household name. While it was their second studio album, it was the true beginning of their fame, and it gained the guys oh-so-many fans. If you went to a concert during their nearly eight years as a group, you no doubt experienced screaming fans and lots of huge signs professing words of love and commitment to the members of the band. To put it simply, their fans are nothing if not loyal, and now that Nick's off the market, there's a collective mourning going on among fans who grew up dreaming of being his one and only.

Thankfully, JoBro fans have Twitter to turn to during this trying time. And there's no denying that their tweets are pretty fabulous, despite all of the broken hearts.

1. The Loss of Nick Jonas And Justin Bieber As Bachelors In 2018 Is Just Too Much

Why are all of our '00s crushes tying the knot this year?

2. Fans' Teen Selves Are Coming Out, And Not In A Pretty Way

When 12-year-old you was crying during "A Little Bit Longer," you probably didn't realize 22-year-old you would still be crying decades later.

3. The Disrespect Is Real (OK, Not Really)

The posters fans made were a pact. Why are you breaking the pact, Nicholas?

4. Some Are Still In A State of Denial

Even though Nick never contacted you, it's OK to be outraged by the fact that you two won't be married anytime soon.

5. The Glow Up Fans Wanted But at What Cost?

The Jonas Brothers were babies, so it's hard to believe they're all in the midst of either having kids, getting married, or engaged. Who allowed this to happen? And which one of your '00s crushes is going to be the next to walk down the aisle?

6. The Dream Of Marrying A Jonas is Buried Forever Now

Again, you held out some sort of fantasy about marrying a JoBro. Now, you truly have to throw that funeral for your hopes and dreams on that front. Even though Joe technically isn't married to Sophie Turner yet, they're meant to be. Just throw the towel in now.

7. Yup, Still In Denial

Nick Jonas? Married? Yeah, it makes sense, but that doesn't mean it hurts less.

8. The Audacity of Nick Jonas, Marrying Someone Else!

The heartbreak is too fresh.

9. Really Gotta Put That Wedding Dress Away That We've Had Since The Burnin' Up Tour Circa 2009

It's sinking in for some fans more than others.

10. No One Speak, Please

Please handle the feelings of your Jonas Brother-loving friends carefully today, please.

11. No One Truly Thought They'd Have To Deal With This Day So SOON

The days of Camp Rock, "S.O.S," and massive curly hair are behind Nick now. It's a little jolting to truly come to terms with it all.

12. Some Were Sure They Had Him On Lock

A nod at a concert? A meet-and-greet in the early 2000s? Owning all their CDs and even DVDs of their Disney Channel show and he still didn't fall for you? Seriously, Nick?

13. They Continue To Grow Up So Fast, Stop Growing Up!

Again, Nick Jonas has come a long way from serenading fans with that toenail line. Heck, he's even outgrown his dream "red dress" singing days. No wonder he's married to the gorgeous Chopra now. It doesn't hurt any less though.

In all seriousness, true fans are certainly happy that Jonas is happy, and after the recent Vogue digital issue was released, it's so easy to see he's with his person. So congratulations to the newlyweds — even if it their stunning wedding did send an entire fandom into mourning.