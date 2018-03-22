President Trump and Joe Biden are arguing with each other about which one of them would win in a fistfight. The 75-year-old former vice president started the war of words in a speech at the University of Miami, and the 71-year-old president responded in turn with a tweet on Wednesday. Now, Twitter is churning out memes about Trump and Biden feuding.

It began on Wednesday, when Biden condemned Trump for saying, in the infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2005, that he can grope women without their permission because he's "a star."

"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden said at an anti-sexual assault rally at University of Miami. "They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said 'no.' I said, 'If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'"

Trump replied in a tweet on Thursday, claiming that in fact, it is he who would beat the hell out of Biden.

"Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy," the president tweeted Thursday. "Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!"

Not surprisingly, Twitter is having a field day.

A Good Cause It's not the worst idea in the world.

If They Really Fought It's rare that you see two septuagenarians having a physical fight, but both Biden and Trump seem to be spoiling for one.

We Had This Coming One user pointed out that, thanks to the current state of U.S. politics, a Trump-Biden feud is what the country deserves.

The Main Takeaway Others suggested that this bickering is an argument for a female-led U.S. government.

Maybe It Would Look Like This Several accounts posted this footage as an example of what it might look like if Biden and Trump went toe-to-toe.

Fair Elections Trump, of course, benefited enormously from the electoral college, which allows the candidate who receives fewer votes to become president. More to come...

Flashback Thursday This isn't a Photoshop — the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate did actually step into the ring in 2015 for a charity boxing match with Evander Holyfield. More to come...

Give The People What They Want Many, many people on Twitter expressed their earnest desire to see Biden and Trump actually fight each other. More to come...

Oscar & Felix That's a clip from Grumpy Old Men, the classic 1993 comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. More to come...