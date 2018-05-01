After a journey through Syd's mind in "Chapter 12" of Legion, Lenny showed up at Division III to bring the series back to its surreal reality. How Lenny on Legion is back is anyone's guess since David's friend from Clockworks supposedly died after David switched bodies with Syd in Season 1. But, thanks to the Shadow King, Aubrey Plaza's character has been popping up all over the place — and now she appears to be alive again in the real world. But you can never assume anything is what it seems on Legion, so there are plenty of viable theories on how Lenny has returned.

In "Chapter 10," Lenny reminds David of all the times they had gotten high together. But David knows now that those memories weren't real; he hadn't known Lenny before he was admitted into Clockworks. Instead, Amahl Farouk had used the idea of Lenny inside of David's mind. When David wonders in "Chapter 10" if the Lenny he's seeing now is even partially the Lenny he knew in the psychiatric hospital, Oliver responds, "My associate is who she needs to be at this moment."

So perhaps the Lenny who appears in Division III in "Chapter 12" is also just being who she needs to be. But why? These six theories about Lenny on Legion might help solve that answer before "Chapter 13" arrives on May 1.

1 Lenny Is Alive Chris Large/FX If that is a flesh and blood Lenny who appears at the end of "Chapter 12," then there could be two explanations for how she's alive. She could have either never died at Clockworks or Farouk has somehow brought her back to life. If it's the latter (which is somehow the more reasonable theory), then her appearance at Division III is probably not a good thing for David and the gang.

2 Lenny Escaped The Shadow King FX As evidenced throughout Season 2 so far, Lenny is unhappy being Farouk's mental puppet. She asks David to talk to Farouk for her. When he denies her, she tries to kill herself on the astral plane. So perhaps while Farouk was occupied looking for his body, she found a way to flee him. In this scenario, she could be an asset to David, but it would be pretty surprising if Lenny had the ability to outsmart the master mind manipulator Farouk.

3 The Shadow King Sent Lenny Suzanne Tenner/FX A much more likely scenario is that the Farouk either allowed Lenny to escape (unbeknownst to her) or explicitly sent her to Division III on a mission. She has been begging Farouk to let her have a life again, but it's unlikely that he would have sent her into the real world out of the kindness of his heart. Instead, she could be there to continue to push David to help Farouk find his body.

4 Lenny Is Not Really There FX Lenny joins Oliver in "Chapter 10" when he goes to Division III. While Oliver does have a body that Farouk is using, it isn't made clear how Lenny appears to be standing beside him in the real world. This could have been a physical manifestation of how Lenny is in Farouk/Oliver's mind — and she wasn't actually present in any corporeal form. She certainly does seem to have a real body when she shows up in "Chapter 12," but perhaps it's another one of Farouk's mind tricks.

5 Lenny Is Amahl Farouk Suzanne Tenner/FX Farouk is obsessed with finding his own body and has been using Oliver's form for his physical movements. But what if Farouk has somehow gotten a hold of Lenny's body and it's really him inside of her when Lenny says, "I'm back" at the end of "Chapter 12"? This theory is unlikely since Lenny's body was squished between the walls of Clockworks in Season 1. But with Farouk's intense mind powers, perhaps he has the power to bring back dead bodies too.