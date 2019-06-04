These 'Love Island' Celeb Lookalikes Are So Uncanny You Won't Be Able To Stop Looking

It's the moment everyone's been waiting for, Love Island is back on television nightly. It feels like the whole nation tuned in to ITV2 at 9 p.m. to get the latest with this years contestants, and boy did they deliver. While the entirety of the UK and their grandma gets glued to their screens and contestants eagerly eye each other up to find their type on paper, some folks on the internet couldn't help but notice a couple of uncanny Love Island celebrity lookalikes among the contestants. Let's dig in and find out more.

It's only day one and there's drama, awkward tension, people playing games, and a whole heap of couple swaps before anyone's even said "I've got a text!" This year we've got scientists, firefighters, and pharmacists, cassinova's with a wandering eye, and people looking for their first ever shot at relationship. It looks like the class of 2019 are going to be providing twists, turns, and whole lot of drama along the way.

But along with the onscreen drama comes the hilarious internet banter, and celeb lookalikes are always a fun way to get to know the islanders even better. This year, we have a fair few. Whether its a long-lost identical celebrity twin or just some similar features that make for more hilarious comparisons than accurate ones, there's no denying there's a whole lot of look alikes this season. From Hollywood's finest award winning actors, to reality TV show royalty, below is a list of Love Island celeb doppelgängers:

Yewande & Michaela Coel ITV2 / James Gourley/Shutterstock It's come to a lot of viewer's attention that Irish scientist Yewande resembles actor and writer Michaela Coel, who stars in Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising. Hopefully she won't be as unlucky in love as awkward Tracey in Chewing Gum is.

Michael & Callum Izzard ITV2 Probably the most talked-about celeb lookalike. Callum Izzard from Celebs Go Dating looks uncannily similar to this season's Michael. In fact, at first glance it's honestly hard to tell who is who.

Lucie & AnnaSophia Robb ITV2 / Mediapunch/Shutterstock Best known for being in The Bridge to Terabithia and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, when actor AnnaSophia Robb has long curly blonde in The Carrie Diaries, it's honestly difficult to tell her apart from Lucie.

Anton & Robbie Rotten ITV2 / CBeebies Maybe it's something to do with Scottish contest Anton's HD brows and bad behaviour, but, let's face it, he does look a lot like Robbie Rotten from the colourful kids show Lazy Town.

Curtis & Ed Gamble ITV2 / Warren King/Shutterstock Brother of Strictly's AJ Prichard, Curtis seems to have loads of look alikes, but he's definitely twinning most with comedian Ed Gamble.

Joe & Jeremy Irvine ITV2 / Jonathan Prime/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock While some of the girls on the show said Joe looked like Harry Styles, One Directioners weren't too keen on the comparison. However, Joe does look an awful lot like actor Jeremy Vine. Although Jeremy doesn't quite have the curly locks IRL, during Mama Mia 2 as young Sam, the two certainly look eerily similar!