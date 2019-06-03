The fifth series of Love Island is finally about to grace our screens, and fans are gearing up for a summer of sun-kissed shenanigans in the infamous island villa. Along with a brand new batch of contestants, host Caroline Flack and narrator Iain Stirling will be back to steady the Love Island ship. Last year's series aired nightly for a total of nine weeks (with new content every night and a round-up show on Saturdays), but is Love Island 2019 on every night? Here's everything there is to know about the upcoming series.

In an official Love Island press release sent to Bustle, ITV confirmed that the fifth series gets underway on ITV2 at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3, with the following four episodes scheduled to air every night of that particular week until Saturday, before returning on Sunday. So, it looks as if the same nightly schedule as last year's series is in place for 2019.

According to the Radio Times, the third edition of the hit reality show aired back in 2016, and ran for a total of eight weeks. The following year, ITV bumped up the length of the show up to nine weeks, which means a ten-week long series of Love Island could be very likely in 2019.

The application form filled out by this year's islanders stated that candidates must be available to film for a minimum of eight weeks, so we'll have to wait and see if producers decide to extend the upcoming series.

An official synopsis of the new series on the ITV website reads,

"It’s time to turn up the heat on your scorchin’ summer — Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 3 June at 9 p.m! Alert the appropriate WhatsApp groups and cancel any plans, because a brand new line-up of sizzling singles are about to become your newest obsession as they pack their bags and head to our luxury villa. Between the make ups, the break ups and the hook ups, our Islanders will be vying for your votes, as YOU decide the ultimate couple and declare them your Love Island 2019 winners."

The new cast includes the younger brother of a Strictly Come Dancing professional, the sibling of a famous boxer, and the ex-partner of a previous Islander. Hopefully, the class of 2019 will be far more successful in the love department once the series draws to a close, because, as reported by the Radio Times, not a single couple from last year's final are still together at this point.

The first lady of Love Island Caroline Flack has already arrived on the famous island ahead of her hosting duties, reports the Mirror. Detailing her journey to the villa on her Instagram stories, the host said: "One has arrived on one's island. Took about six hours, travelled all on my own. It's good, I'm really excited to be here." Flack then went on to promise more backstage excitement in the run-up to the fifth season. She said, "If you've followed me for the last four years I do post loads of backstagey stuff. It does turn out to be a lot of garlic prawns and a lot of me trying to play golf. I'll try to do better this year." Let's hope the presenter pulls through with her promise of more drama, because I'm seriously looking forward to the new series. Bring it on.

Love Island series five starts on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. on ITV2.