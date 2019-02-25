A Star Is Born is arguably the movie of the year, whether it wins all the awards or not. That's mostly because of the song from the movie, "Shallow," becoming such a hit since it's release — even if you haven't watched the movie, you likely know the tune. And Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar performance of "Shallow" paid tribute to just how extra the song, the movie, and the chemistry between these two stars really is.

It was really intense, to be honest. It began with a crew setting up a piano and two mics and just walking off stage. Then, Cooper and Gaga walked onto stage together from the crowd, which was sort of unnecessary, but fine. The duo they launched right into the song, each of them doing the most. The song is intense and power ballad-y enough, but the energy Cooper and Gaga brought to the performance? it was a lot. In fact, it sort of felt like something you weren't supposed to witnessing, their chemistry together was that, well... intimate.

Before we get into how people reacted, it should be noted that these two are actors who played a couple in the movie — they're trained to make you believe that they're really feeling it for each other. Also, Cooper is in a long term relationship with Irina Shayk and Gaga just called off her engagement to Christian Carino earlier this month, so it's definitely rude and distasteful to suggest that there is something *real* going on there.

That being said, people were having some reactions to it.

More to come...