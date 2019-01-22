These 'Mighty Ducks' Reunion Photos Teased A New Mystery Project Involving The Cast

The Ducks are moving on up in the world. On Sunday, The Mighty Ducks cast reunited, of all places, on the rink. Cast members from the original '90s film series, including Kenan Thompson and Danny Tamberelli, came together during Sunday's NHL match between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders in New York. Wearing Ducks-inspired jerseys, it seems there are more reunion projects to come including a collaboration with the professional Anaheim team. But now fans are left wondering: what are the new Mighty Ducks projects?

The cast members came together after over 25 years since the film series, which consisted of: The Mighty Ducks (1992), D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994), and D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996). In addition to Thompson (D2, D3) and Tamberelli (Mighty Ducks), cast mates who joined them for the reunion were Vincent LaRusso and Garette Ratliff Henson (who were both in all three films) as well as Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine (D2 and D3).

The Anaheim Ducks' Instagram account shared photos of the group wearing Mighty Ducks jerseys (with their characters' names on the back) and posing with Anaheim players like John Gibson and Cam Fowler. But there's a major clue in the caption that's leaving fans mighty curious.

"The quack attack is back, Jack!" the caption reads. "Glad to have a few Mighty Ducks join us for the game - and a few other fun projects - today on Long Island." Needless to say, audiences are intrigued by the cryptic message teasing other projects the group has in store. "I’m going to need more information about these 'fun projects,'" one fan commented on the post. Another wrote, "I got goosebumps!"

Tamberelli also shared snippets of the reunion on his Instagram, giving away more hints. The post includes a handful of snapshots and is captioned, "What a sweet day!! Thanks to the @anaheimducks for a great day reliving my #mightyducks season with some old friends!" But at the end of the photo series are two videos showing the actors skating on the rink near production setups and lights.

Could it be a coincidence that the reunion and mystery news comes exactly one year after the potential Mighty Ducks TV series was announced? Possibly. Last January, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a live-action Ducks TV show based on the film series was in the process of coming to life. THR also reported that original film trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner would be attached to helm the show. The heartfelt dramedy films about an eclectic group of kids of an underdog Minnesota hockey team clearly still has a devoted fanbase.

The story was reimagined for the small screen once before, just after the release of D3. From 1996 to 1997, an animated Mighty Ducks TV series ran on ABC, following a group of super capable, space-dwelling Ducks who fought evil between hockey games. However, Brill and Kerner were not involved with that reinterpretation.

Whatever the cast members have in store, it seems fans can count on them to make it feel like it's the '90s all over again.